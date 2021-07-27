Mumbai: Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 Darr VS Dare hosted by Rohit Shetty has been keeping the viewers glued to their television screens with its high voltage entertainment. KKK 11 has already completed two weeks of its premiere. One of the contestants of the show Vishal Aditya Singh recently shared a funny dance video where Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 boys are seen grooving to Bihari songs ‘Lipistick’ and ‘Raja Raja’. The video shows Vishal, Varun Sood, Abhinav Shukla, Rahul Vaidya, Arjun Bijlani share a great bond and spend a good time together in one room. The hilarious dance will definitely make your day!Also Read - Bachpan Ka Pyar: Nia Sharma, Ravi Dubey, Arjit Taneja Go Crazy While Dancing on Viral Song -Watch

The video was shot in Cape Town while shooting together for the reality show for 45 days. Vishal Aditya Singh captioned: "This was an epic night 😂🤣😜 glasses by @arjunbijlani choreography @ashukla09 camera @vishalsingh713 act by @varunsood12 @divasana @rahulvaidyarkv". Vishal who is from Bihar, was the showstopper of the party as he crooned the complete song, while Arjun Bijlani, Abhinav Shukla flaunted their hilarious moves. Varun Sood and Rahul Vaidya also couldn't stop themselves from shaking a leg. All of them were seen wearing sunglasses at night and danced by flaunting thumkas. The video will definitely leave you laughing out loud and will make you watch it on loop.

Watch viral video of Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 boys:

In Khatron Ke Khiladi 11, Arjun Bijlani emerged as the winner of the first K-medal.