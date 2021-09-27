Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 winner Arjun Bijlani: The reality stunt show Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi Darr vs Dare was the eleventh season and it came to an end after airing for 11 long months. Contestant Arjun Bijlani emerged as the winner of the show. The first runners-up trophy went to Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya followed by Vishal Aditya Singh. The show, hosted by Rohit Shetty, was filmed in Cape Town, South Africa. The finale episode of Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 was shot in Mumbai recently. Along with the winner’s trophy, Arjun won the finale task and won Rs 20 lakh prize, a Maruti Swift car.Also Read - Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 Grand Finale: Rahul Vaidya's Fans Question Rohit Shetty For 'Never Appreciating' The Singer

Khatron Ke Khiladi 11's top 5 contestants were Arjun Bijlani, Divyanka Tripathi, Vishal Aditya Singh, Varun Sood and Shweta Tiwari. In the finale task, Arjun was ahead of the Divyanka by 20 seconds, which made him win the show.

Arjun took to his Instagram handle to share the last clip from the grand finale where he is seen lifting the trophy. He mentioned in his long post Divyanka and Vishal are also the winners. "Winning losing toh chalte rehta hai what really matters is the journey on the show . I think we all had a great one on #khatronkekhiladi11 . In all honesty I think @vishalsingh713 and @divyankatripathidahiya are also winners. Like I said the journey on this show matters . They have had an equally great one . I wana thank the stunt team of kkk for taking such good care of all of us .. a big thank you to the reality and creative team who make the show so interesting. Thank you @itsrohitshetty sir for pushing me every time and being such a great mentor . Thank you @colorstv .thank you #capetown .a big big thank you to all of you who supported me throughout my career.you all deserve that trophy..thank you to the almighty for everything. Season 11 hamesha yaad rahega .. Ganpati bappa morya #kkk11".

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Arjun Bijlani (@arjunbijlani)



This season, 13 television celebrities participated in Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 such as Shweta Tiwari, Divyanka Tripathi, Abhinav Shukla, Rahul Vaidya, Nikki Tamboli, Aastha Gill, Arjun Bijlani, Varun Sood, Sourabh Raaj Jain, Vishal Aditya Singh, Anushka Sen, Mahekk Chahal and Sana Makbul.