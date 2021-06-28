Mumbai: Days after Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 contestant Varun Sood was spotted outside his house on a bike, violating quarantine rules, Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation has now said that the actor is not supposed to do this. “Although he has been exempted from institutional quarantine he is not supposed to step out of his house,” a BMC official told ETimes. Also Read - Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 New Promo: Rohit Shetty Gives 'Darr Ka Tadka' To Shweta Tiwari | Watch

Varun Sood, who returned from Cape Town to India on June 23 after wrapping up the shoot for Khatron Ke Khiladi was exempted from institutional quarantine and only home quarantined. This means that he is also not supposed to step outside the house. However, Varun Sood was then spotted outside his house, riding a bike. The pictures went viral on social media following which Varun issued a clarification saying that he had stepped out only to buy some medicines. "I went to buy some medicines for myself. My ankle was hurting badly l, so I got medicine. A lot of people think that I am stepping outside for gymming. But the gym is just a floor below my flat. I am in my building. The medical shop is right outside my building and I just went out to get medicines," he told a leading daily.

Varun Sood returned from Cape Town on June 23 and was received by his girlfriend Divya Agarwal at the airport.

Apart from Varun Sood, Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 will also feature Rahul Vaidya, Divyanka Tripathi, Shweta Tiwari, Arjun Bijlani, Abhinav Shukla, Vishal Aditya Singh, Nikki Tamboli, Anushka Sen, Sana Makbul, Aastha Gill and Maheck Chahal as contestants with Rohit Shetty as the host.