Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 Elimination: Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 contestant Aneri Vajani had to leave the reality show this week. After Erika Packard, Aneri became the second competitor to be evicted from this daring reality series. She gave it her all and executed every risky stunt to the best of her ability.

Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 Elimination Stunt:

Speaking of the elimination stunt, it was carried out by Faisal Shaikh, Sriti Jha, Shivangi Joshi, and Aneri Vajani. The candidates had cockroaches crawling all over their faces and feet and were enclosed in a rotating disk with parts of their bodies locked, preventing them from seeing anything. Within eight minutes, contestants had to unlock bolts. Aneri didn't finish the job by the stipulated time.

Aneri Vajani’s Farewell Post:

Aneri who popular daily soap Anupamaa midway to participate in Khatron Ke Khiladi 12, shared a farewell post on her social media. Sharing a cute picture with host Rohit Shetty, the caption read, "So overwhelmed with all the love. Thankyou Thankyou Thankyou!"

Check Aneri Vajani’s Instagram Post:

Fans showered immense love and admiration for Aneri on her farewell post. One of the users wrote, “Feel really sad to see you leave as you deserve more, proud of you and your strong willpower which never gives up, you are a beautiful soul.” Another user wrote, “You are one of the best and mentally strong contestant in kkk12.”

Aneri thoroughly enjoyed her time on the Khatron Ke Khiladi in Cape Town. She gave her fans a glimpse of behind the scenes with co-contestants and actors Sriti Jha, Pratik Sehajpal, Mohit Malik, and other competitors.

Watch this space for more updates on Khatron Ke Khiladi 12!