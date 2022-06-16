Kanika Mann, who is one of the contestants in the upcoming season of Khatron Ke Khiladi, has been badly injured while performing a stunt during the shoot. The shooting of action-reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 is currently underway in Cape Town, South Africa and the latest update from the set has left Kanika’s fans worried. The actress’ arms and legs are all bruised, however, she seems to be unaffected by the injuries and wants to flaunt them as her jewellery or a trophy. A picture of Kanika flaunting her bruised arms and legs with a smile on face is goin viral on social media.Also Read - Rubina Dilaik's Killer Avatars At Sets Of Khatron Ke Khiladi Will Make Your Jaws Drop, Take A Look

Meanwhile, in an interview with ETimes TV, Kanika shared that getting injured during stunts is part of the show and she is happy that she has managed to be a part of KKK12 and finish all her stunts without aborting them. She said, " I click pictures of my scars and injuries and send them to my family, see I've got new jewellery or a trophy to flaunt. I am flaunting my injuries and scars because I've managed to reach so far and I am able to do stunts and complete them with or without injuries. This feeling is amazing," shared the Roohaniyat actress.

And while Kanika is taking her injuries sportingly, her viral pic has left her fans concerned. Many social media users wished Kanika speedy recovery while praising her courage. A user wrote: I am worried, hope she is fine, more power to you". Another one wrote: Yaar itna kr k bhi even if she's eliminated she's already a Winner !! … Stay strong girl 💖💖

