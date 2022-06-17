Khatron Ke Khiladi 12: Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 that has already commenced in Cape Town, was much hyped among Lock Upp winner Munawar Faruqui fans who were excited about his participation in the adventure reality show. Munawar however, has now backed out of the reality tv show hosted by filmmaker Rohit Shetty. Munawar, who was said to be one of the contestants also attended the press conference of Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 few weeks ago. Munawar recently confirmed on his Instagram handle that he cannot be part of the show due to some reasons. Munawar apologized to his fans and stated he needed some time alone.Also Read - Sriti Jha Breaks Silence on Quitting Kumkum Bhagya After Joining Khatron Ke Khiladi 12

Check out this post shared by Munawar Faruqui on his Instagram handle:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Munawar Faruqui (@munawar.faruqui)



Munawar Apologises to His Fans

Munawar captioned his post as, “🙏🏼.” In the picture note shared on his Instagram post Munawar wrote, “Doston, kucch reasons ki wajah se maion nahin hissa bann paunga KKK ka I’m really sorry, yakeen mano mera bahot mann tha 💔 lekin kismat ko kucch manzur hai, aap sab dissapoint ho, lekin nahi ja paane ka muje bhi bura lag raha hai… Entertainment aata rahega Need some time alone. 🙏🏻(Friends, for some reasons, I would not be able to participate in KKK. I’m really sorry, believe me I really wanted to be a part but destiny had some other plans. All of you must be disappointed, but even I feel that that I could not go. Entertainment would be there; (but) I need some time alone.)” Also Read - Khatron Ke Khiladi 12: Kanika Mann Badly Injured While Performing A Stunt, Flaunts Bruised Arms & Legs With A Smile, Fans Say 'More Power To You'

Munawar Earlier Faced Visa Issues

Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 co-contestants Kanika Mann and Mohit Malik were also scheduled to leave for South Africa on a later date according to a Bollywood Life report. The two did so, however, Munawar has not yet flown to Cape Town for the Rohit Shetty hosted stunt-based reality TV show. A couple of weeks ago, reports had surfaced that Munawar Faruqui had been facing some Visa issues which was later reported to have been sorted out. It was said that he’d be flying out for Khatron Ke Khiladi 12. Also Read - Lock Upp Winner Munawar Faruqui Faces Backlash For Mocking Justin Bieber’s Facial Paralysis

The other contestants in KKK12 includes Shivangi Joshi, Nishant Bhat, Erika Packard, Rajiv Adatia, Jannat Zubair, Sriti Jha, Chetna Pande, Rubina Dilaik, Tushar Kalia, Aneri Vajani, Faisal Shaikh and Pratik Sehajpal. Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 will start premiering from July 2, 2022 onwards.



For more updates on Khatron Ke Khiladi 12, check out this space at India.com.