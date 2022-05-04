Khatron Ke Khiladi 12: Rubina Dilaik Declared First Contestant: Actor Rubina Dilaik is all geared up to be part of India’s stunt-based reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 12. The Bigg Boss 14 winner has been confirmed the first contestant in the adventure reality series hosted by filmmaker Rohit Shetty. The 12th season will be shot in Cape Town, South Africa. Check out this post shared by Rubina on her Instagram handle:Also Read - Indian Police Force: Siddharth Malhotra Is All Set To Be Seen In Rohit Shetty's Cop Universe, Details Inside - Watch

Rubina is Motivated For KKK Season 12!

According to a Hindustan Times report, the actor said she was motivated about being part of the show as she has endured many obstacles in her life. Rubina stated, "I am confident that with Rohit Shetty sir's guidance, I will be able to achieve more than I have set for myself. Much love to all my fans and I want them to support me in this new endeavour." After her successful stint in the reality show hosted by actor Salman Khan, the actor also appeared in few music videos. Her popular TV show Shakti – Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki, is among her notable works.

KKK Season 12 – A Starry Ensemble!

Bigg Boss OTT contestants Pratik Sehajpal, Rajiv Adatia and Nishant Bhat are likely to reunite in Khatron Ke…..’ Lock Upp contender Munawar Faruqui and Bigg Boss 14 finalist Rakhi Sawant are also speculated to be the participants in the adventure reality show. TV actors Pavita Punia, Sriti Jha, Shivangi Joshi and Erica Fernandes are other rumoured contestants for the show. Khatron Ke…‘ shoot is likely to begin in the last week of May 2022 and the contestants will fly to South Africa.

Television actor Arjun Bijlani emerged as a winner in the last season Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 11. Shweta Tiwari, Varun Sood, Divyanka and Vishal Aditya Singh also emerged as the other top finalists on the show.

For more updates on Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 and Rubina Dilaik check out this space at India.com.