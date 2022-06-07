Khatron Ke Khiladi 12: Rubina Dilaik is one of the most talked about contestants of Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 hosted by Bollywood filmmaker Rohit Shetty. Rubina was the first celebrity participant to be finalized for Rohit Shetty’s action-adventure reality show. Rubina took to Instagram to share a video clip where she does a Singham walk with Rohit Shetty. Rubina got an overwhelmingly positive reactions on her goofy Instagram post. Rubina’s fans hailed her and even went on to say that Rubina is already the winner of Khatron Ke Khiladi season 12. Rubina, who has over 8.1 million Instagram followers, often surprises her fans with her hot and glamorous Instagram posts.Also Read - Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 Contestant Aneri Vajani Reveals Her Biggest Competition in The Show | EXCLUSIVE



Rubina Geared up For KKK 12

Rubina Dilaik captioned her post as, "Aa Rahe Hain Hum, Dhamaal machine Kuch is style mein……. Shoot begins for the most thrilling, adventure-packed season of Khatron Ke Khiladi". Rubina's excited fans couldn't stop praising her and declared her the winner already. The Bigg Boss 14 winner is all geared up for yet another reality show known for its action packed content and deadly stunts.

Rubina Called Boss Lady by Fans

A fan commented, "Finally @rubinadilaik AAP hi winner blog I can't wait…boss lady." Another fan wrote, "Can't wait to see you Rubina mem I know you are very strong and you will win this show." A netizen also commented, "My gut feeling says our Boss lady will win this show also." Rubina in one of her interviews had revealed that she was jobless and wasn't getting good parts so she said yes to Khatron Ke Khiladi 12.



Rubina is best known for the popular daily soap Chotti Bahu.

