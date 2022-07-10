Khatron Ke Khiladi 12: Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 is all about scariest hardcore stunts and challenging tasks pushing the contestants to go far beyond their comfort zone. Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 has just made the action-adventure experience more engaging and exciting for the viewers. KWK 12 contestants Shivangi Joshi and Aneri Vajani recently broke down during the third task of the action based reality show where the participants were required to cross the hyena in a cage for getting the key. The contestants were then required to crawl down a net with water in it as the keys are attached to it. However, electric current passes through the water net. Shivangi ad Aneri were in extreme pain and felt like aborting the task as their eyes were filled with tears due to the electric shock.Also Read - Khatron Ke Khiladi 12: Hefty Salary Of Contestants That Will Leave You Speechless, Know Who Is The Highest Paid Contestant- Watch Video

Shivangi Joshi Puts on a Brave Stunt

Shivangi while performing the herculean task could be seen literally holding up her tears while she was in huge pain due to the electric shock. Shivangi braved up the difficult task while her other contenders were continuously praying for her well being. Sriti Jha was seen in folded hands while tensed expression on her face as Shivangi was going through the pain. Shivangi completed the task and broke down inconsolably after she came out. Mohit Malik planted a sweet peck on her forehead while Tushar Kaalia praised her for her resilience and determination. Jannat Zubair kept crying the whole time while Shivangi performed the task and couldn’t help hugging her as soon as the stunt was over. Also Read - Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 Wild Card Entry: Sirf Tum Actress Kajal Pisal to Join Adventure Show?

Rohit Shetty Consoles Aneri

Aneri got scared in the middle of the task and cried a lot. Aneri was inconsolable and said that she wanted to quit. Rohit calmed her down and told her to complete the stunt. Aneri, unfortunately, exceeded the time limit and lost a star. Fans reacted to the brave efforts of both Shivangi and Aneri and lauded them for putting on their best. Also Read - Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 Elimination: Erika Packad Becomes First Contestant to Bid Goodbye

