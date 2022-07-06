Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 Wild Card Entry: TV actor Kajal Pisal who portrays the negative role of Sirf Tum is all sent to enter Khatron Ke Khiladi 12. As per reports, the actor apparently intends to leave the show. Kajal and the creators of the reality TV show are reportedly close to finalizing a contract.Also Read - Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 Elimination: Erika Packad Becomes First Contestant to Bid Goodbye

Kajal Pisal to enter Khatron Ke Khiladi 12?

Kajal is all set to wrap up her shoot next week and has decided to quit the show. According to the Times of India's source, "Kajal is the antagonist and thus an important part of the narrative. The ongoing track focuses on how Kajal marries Nimai Bali, who is the male lead Vivian Dsena's father and is wreaking havoc in the life of the lead couple — Ranveer (Vivian) and Suhani (Eisha Singh). We are still deciding the future of the character. She will be wrapping up her shoot next week. Though she hasn't given us a reason, we have heard that she has quit Sirf Tum to participate in Khatron Ke Khiladi.

Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 contestants and eliminations

The 12th season of Khatron Ke Khiladi hosted by Rohit Shetty is ready to take you all on an exciting and action-packed journey. The reality show this year featured prominent figures from the television industry. Actors Rubina Dilaik, Shivangi Joshi, Sriti Jha, Jannat Zubair, Faisal Shaikh, Rajiv Adatia, Nishant Bhat, Pratik Sehajpal, Tushar Kalia, Mohit Mallik, Kanika Mann, Chetna Pande, and other candidates are on the lengthy list of Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 contestants. The reality show's first contestant to be eliminated was Erika Packard.

The forthcoming episodes of the show will have a number of brand-new chores, turns, and twists. Numerous wild card entries will appear in various weeks during KKK 12. Kajal would be the first wild card entry of the ongoing 12th season of Khatron Ke Khiladi if everything goes according to plan.

