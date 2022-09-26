Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 winner Tushar Kalia: The reality stunt show Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi Bach Ke Kahan Jayega? was the twelfth season and it came to an end after airing for more than 3 months. Contestant Tushar Kalia emerged as the winner of the show. The first runners-up trophy went to Faisal Shaikh, also known as Mr Faisu. The show, hosted by Rohit Shetty, was filmed in Cape Town, South Africa. The finale episode of Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 was shot in Mumbai recently. Along with the winner’s trophy, Tushar won the finale task and won Rs 20 lakh prize, a Maruti Swift car.Also Read - Khatron Ke Khiladi 12's Erika Packard Goes Topless, Says 'Giving Ranveer Company, But You Can't See...'

Khatron Ke Khiladi 12’s top 5 contestants were Rubina Dilaik, Jannat Zubair, Faisal Shaikh, Mohit Malik and Tushar Kalia. The grand finale took place on Sunday and was aired on ColorsTV. The final task was performed by Tushar, Faisal and Mohit Malik. Actors Ranveer Singh and Pooja Hegde, who will be seen together in Rohit’s next film Cirkus, appeared on the show as guests. Also Read - TRP List Week 30: Anupamaa Rules TV as Always, Yeh Hai Chahatein Beats Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 – Check Full List

Sharing pictures of Tusshar’s win from the grand finale on its Instagram account, ColorsTV captioned the post, “Tushar has successfully won the trophy, as the winner of #KhatronKeKhiladi #KKK12 #KKKGrandFinale @itsrohitshetty @thetusharkalia.” Reacting to the post, Tushar dropped a red heart emoji. Fans also congratulated him. A person wrote, “Most Deserving, congratulations @thetusharkalia.” Also Read - Rubina Dilaik Channels Her Inner Mermaid While Posing In A Floral Bikini On Vacation With Hubby Abhinav Shukla- See Pics & Video

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ColorsTV (@colorstv)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tushar Kalia (@thetusharkalia)

Who is Tushar Kalia?

Tushar Kalia is an Indian choreographer, dancer, and actor. He specialises in Mayurbhanj Chhau, Kalari and Contemporary dance forms and have participated in the dance reality shows, Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 6 and Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 7 as a choreographer.