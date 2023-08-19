Home

Khatron Ke Khiladi 13 Contestant Archana Gautam Reacts to Elvish Yadav’s Bigg Boss OTT 2 Win: ‘The Chain is Broken’

Khatron Ke Khiladi 13 contestant Archana Gautam heaped praise on Elvish Yadav for winning Bigg Boss OTT 2 despite being a wildcard contestant.

Archana Gautam Reacts to Elvish Yadav’s Bigg Boss OTT 2 Win: Elvish Yadav has broken the stereotype by becoming the first wildcard contestant to win the trophy in the history of Bigg Boss. His fans are hailing his achievement as the YouTuber is on cloud nine. Khatron Ke Khiladi 13 contestant Archana Gautam recently lauded Elvish for his victory and expressed her happiness. Archana has also been a part of Bigg Boss 16 and was considered one of the strongest contestants due to her honest and straightforward attitude. She stated that Elvish has broken the stereotype that wildcard entrants can’t win the Bigg Boss trophy.

In a viral video she was asked about her reaction on Elvish Yadav winning Bigg Boss OTT 2. Archana said, “I am extremely happy that Elvish has won the show and I also believe that the chain should have been broken as many people misunderstand that a wildcard contestant cannot win in the Bigg Boss show. And now after Elvish’s win, people will get scared of wildcard contestants as they would think that even wildcard participants can win the show.” She further added, “Now that Elvish has broken one chain maybe there will be a third person who will succeed in breaking another stereotype. So let’s wait and watch.” Expressing excitement on his grand success, Elvish had stated that, “This is a very big thing for me. 17 saal mein koi wildcard nahi jeeta toh agar main wildcard banke jeeta toh bohot badi baat hain ki mujhe itna pyaar mila. Mujhe khud nahi pata maine kya kara ki mujhe aisa pyaar mila. Accha hi lag raha hain.”

Archana is part of the action-adventure reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi 13 hosted by Rohit Shetty. Her co-participants in the show are Shiv Thakare, Aishwarya Sharma, Dino James, Arjit Taneja, Daisy Shah, Anjali Anand, Anjum Fakih, Rohit Roy, and Soundous Moufakir.

