Khatron Ke Khiladi 13 Finale: Who Bagged The Trophy Among Dino James, Arijit Taneja And Aishwarya Sharma

Khatron Ke Khiladi 13 Finale: Know about the likely winner among Dino James, Arijit Taneja and Aishwarya Sharma.

Khatron Ke Khiladi 13 Finale: The finale episode of Khatron Ke Khiladi 13 was shot in the presence of host Rohit Shetty and the top finalists. The action-adventure reality show has come to an end and speculations have been rife about the winner who bagged the trophy. After the show stops airing, Salman Khan’s Bigg Boss 17 will take over its slot. Khatron Ke Khiladi has always had a massive fan base due to its dangerous stunts and tasks as part of the reality game show. Rohit Shetty, known for depicting larger-than-life action in his commercial blockbusters has always been praised for being the tough host.

ROHIT SHETTY PENS HEARTFELT POST ON KHATRON KE KHILADI 13 FINALE:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rohit Shetty (@itsrohitshetty)

AISHWARYA SHARMA, ARIJIT TANEJA AND DINO JAMES – WHO WON THE KKK13 TROPHY

The top three finalists were top 3 finalists — Aishwarya Sharma, Arjit Taneja and Dino James, as reported by the portal Siasat. However, Indian rapper, singer, lyricist, composer, and actor Dino James turned out to be the winner of the reality series. Dino has defeated the other two contestants Aishwarya Sharma and Arjit Taneja and won the coveted trophy and prize money. However, the official announcement regarding the same by the makers is still awaited. Rohit penned a heartfelt Instagram post as he wrapped the last episode of Khatron Ke Khiladi 13. He captioned it as, “As I shoot the final episode of Khatron ke Khiladi season 13, I would like to thank ‘YOU’, My amazing audience, for showing your incredible support and making this season of Khatron Ke Khiladi, the no.1 show EVERY WEEK! 🙏❤️🙏❤️🙏❤️ I am truly grateful beyond words for all your love! Bas hamesha aise hi pyaar dete rehna!”.

The filmmaker had directed Ranveer Singh starrer Cirkus. The film failed to garner box office numbers and turned out to be the biggest debacle in Rohit and Ranveer’s career. The duo is teaming up for the third time since Simba for Singham Again, starring Ajay Devgn in pivotal role.

