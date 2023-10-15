Home

Entertainment

Khatron Ke Khiladi 13 Winner Dino James to Enter Bigg Boss 17? All You Need To Know

Khatron Ke Khiladi 13 Winner Dino James to Enter Bigg Boss 17? All You Need To Know

Khatron Ke Khiladi 13 winner Dino James recently opened up on his likely participation in Salman Khan's celebrity reality show.

Khatron Ke Khiladi 13 Winner Dino James to Enter Bigg Boss 17? All You Need To Know

Khatron Ke Khiladi 13 Winner Dino James to Enter Bigg Boss 17?: Dino James dream to win the Khatron Ke Khiladi 13 trophy came true after an action and adventure packed season. Dino had a neck-to-neck competition with co-contestants Arjit Taneja and Aishwarya Sharma to win the trophy. The Khatron Ke Khiladi 13 winner also won a vehicle, and a cash award of Rs 20 lakh. Dino shared the KKK 13 grand finale pictures on his Instagram handle and captioned it as, “Let thy will be done (sic).” His co-contestants from the show dropped congratulatory messages for him. Shiv Thakre said, “Hakk hai Tera congratulations Meri jan @dinojms (sic).” The runner-up Arjit wrote, “MOST DESERVING ❤️❤️(sic).” Nyra Banerjee said, “Love uuuuuu winner ❤️❤️❤️ (sic)”.

Trending Now

DINO JAMES REACTS TO PARTICIPATING IN BIGG BOSS 17

On being quizzed whether he would like to be a part of Bigg Boss Season 17, Dino, in an interaction with News 18 opined, “I don’t think that Big Boss is my cup of tea. I don’t think that I will excel in Bigg Boss. Even for Khatron Ke Khiladi, I thought but because of the kind of person I am, I’m into fitness, I love all this nature and everything, I’ve done it. But I don’t think Bigg Boss is my cup of tea. I don’t think I will do it”. While expressing happiness over his victory, he told, “I had an idea that I was going to reach the end because of the kind of stunts that I had done in the show, I had a clue that I would reach the finale. But I never thought I would win it. Everybody was mentally trained to go towards the end. So, I had no clue that I would win it but yes, I had no fear of doing stunts”. The rapper further added, “The first time somebody told me that you are going to do Khatron Ke Khiladi, I was like, ‘not at all bro. But now if I look back, I think I would have missed out on so many things actually. I am very grateful to everybody who convinced me. I remember calling (my manager) and telling him ‘do you really think we should do it?’ because we’re constantly talking to people and taking feedback. Some people told me ‘bro it’s reality’, ‘different people come and you’re not used to TV’ and everything. Somebody told me, ‘I don’t know how you’re going to take it’, but it was bang opposite. Everything went in my favour. It was a beautiful journey”.

You may like to read

BIGG BOSS 17 NEW POSTER UNVEILED:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ColorsTV (@colorstv)

Bigg Boss 17 is hosted by Salman Khan. It will premiere on Jio Cinema and Colors TV on October 15, 2023 from 9 PM onwards.

Good news! is now on WhatsApp Channels. Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news on entertainment and lifestyle. Click here!

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Entertainment News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES