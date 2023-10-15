Home

Khatron Ke Khiladi 13 Winner Dino Sharma Takes Home Trophy, Rs 20 Lakh Cash Prize And Car

Khatron Ke Khiladi 13 Winner: Rapper Dino Sharma, the winner of Rohit Shetty's stunt-based reality program, also received a cash award and a Maruti Suzuki vehicle in addition to the winner's trophy.

Khatron Ke Khiladi 13 Grand Finale: Dino James was named the winner of Khatron Ke Khiladi 13 on Saturday after a three-month contest. The rapper emerged victorious over Arjit Taneja and Aishwarya Sharma to win the trophy, a vehicle, and a cash award of Rs 20 lakh. Aishwarya Sharma, Dino James, and Arijit Taneja were the top three competitors who advanced to the championship round. Arjit Taneja was the first runner-up and earned the second spot.

Rohit Shetty-hosted ‘Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 13’ has finally come to a conclusion after its grand premiere on July 15, 2023. Arjit Taneja did the first stunt, which he completed successfully. Aishwarya Sharma attempted the next stunt, but she was unable to finish it. Dino James, the third contestant, started the feat, and he finished it.

Dino James Beat Arjit And Aishwarya to Bag The KKK 13 Trophy:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ColorsTV (@colorstv)

Sharing the pictures from the grand finale on his Instagram account, Dino captioned the post, “Let thy will be done (sic).” His co-contestants from the show dropped congratulatory messages for him. Shiv Thakre said, “Hakk hai Tera congratulations Meri jan @dinojms (sic).” The runner-up Arjit wrote, “MOST DESERVING ❤️❤️(sic).” Nyra Banerjee said, “Love uuuuuu winner ❤️❤️❤️ (sic).”

Dino James Wins Rohit Shetty Hosted Adventure Show:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dino James (@dinojms)

Dino James performed a unique rap song on the show that detailed his journey. He was a standout performer throughout the whole event, and the host praised him for his fearlessness both when he had to undertake stunts and when he had to express his ideas. The candidates from this year joined in on the fun-filled night that was the adventure reality show’s grand finale. A handful of them also went on stage to do some dance routines in addition to presenting their final project.

Rohit Shetty hosted the stunt-based reality show where the filming took place in Cape Town, South Africa. This season’s competitors included Arjit Taneja, Dino James, Aishwarya Sharma Bhatt, Rashmeet Kaur, Shiv Thakare, Nyra Banerjee, Soundous Moufakir, Sheezan Khan, Daisy Shah, Anjum Fakih, Anjali Anand, Rohit Roy, and Ruhi Chaturvedi.

