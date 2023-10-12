Home

Khatron Ke Khiladi 13 finalists Aishwarya Sharma and Dino James are in a neck-to-neck battle for the trophy ad cash prize money.

Khatron Ke Khiladi 13 Winner to Get THIS Whopping Amount With a Trophy - Deets Inside

Khatron Ke Khiladi 13: Fans are all geared up for the grand finale of Khatron Ke Khiladi 13. There is a close neck-to-neck battle between Aishwarya Sharma and Dino James as they have made it to the top two finalists. Their followers, well-wishers, family and friends are rooting for them. However, the adventure reality show is not just creating the buzz because action buff Rohit Shetty is the host, but also due to its whopping prize money and trophy. While the winner is yet to be disclosed when the show will premiere on October 14, 2023, everything else about the last episode is kept under wraps by the makers.

ROHIT SHETTY SHARES GLIMPSE FROM KHATRON KE KHILADI 13 LAST EPISODE:

KHATRON KE KHILADI 13 TO HAVE THIS WHOPPING PRIZE MONEY

The winners of Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 11 and Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 12, Arjun Bijlani and Tushar Kalia respectively won Rs 20 Lakh prize money. Khatron Ke Khiladi 13 winner will get a whopping amount between Rs 20-30 Lakh, as reported by India TV. Rohit Shetty in a recent press statement said, “Hosting Khatron Ke Khiladi each year is something that I absolutely enjoy. With season 13 we are going into the wild with a jungle theme and the ultimate rule of the jungle is – the survival of the fittest and the bravest.” He further added, “It will be exciting to witness the wilderness of South Africa as the stakes are going to rise and the magnitude of action will be greater than the previous seasons. I am looking forward to meeting all the contestants and introducing them to the stunts we have planned”.

CHECK KHATRON KE KHILADI 13 FULL CONTESTANTS LIST:

Rohit Bose Roy

Daisy Shah

Shiv Thakare

Archana Gautam

Nyrraa M Banerji

Anjum Fakih

Ruhu Chaturvedi

Aishwarya Sharma

Arjit Taneja

Sheezan Khan

Dino James

Rashmeet Kaur

Soundous Moufakir

