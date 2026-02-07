Home

Khatron Ke Khiladi 15 AI promo out: Rohit Shetty returns to host the new reality stunt show

Khatron Ke Khiladi is returning with its 15th season, hosted once again by filmmaker Rohit Shetty. Watch the teaser.

Khatron Ke Khiladi 15 : The popular stunt-based reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi is coming back after a year-long break. Filmmaker Rohit Shetty will host the 15th season. On Saturday, the makers shared the news o /n Instagram with a new promo. This time, the promo was made using artificial intelligence (AI). It shows a woman tied to the front of a fast-moving truck that falls off a mountain into a deep valley. This exciting scene gives a hint about the dangerous stunts that viewers can expect in the new season.

Take a look:

Khatron Ke Khiladi has been on TV since 2008 and has completed 14 seasons so far. The show, which airs on Colors TV, is known for its dangerous tasks and strong performances by celebrities. Rohit Shetty will return as host. The last season, Khatron Ke Khiladi 14, aired in 2024.

Actor Karan Veer Mehra was crowned the season winner in September 2024. The actor took home the trophy after beating Krishna Shroff and Gashmeer Mahajani in the final task. With Season 15 on the way, fans are now waiting to see which stars will take part and what new stunts the show will bring.The premiere date will be announced soon.

(With ANI inputs)

