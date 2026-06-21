Khatron Ke Khiladi 15 contestants list: Gaurav Khanna, Farrhana Bhatt, Rubina Dilaik, and more set to join Rohit Shetty’s show

The wait is almost over for fans of Khatron Ke Khiladi. With a mix of popular television stars, reality show favourites, and returning contestants, Khatron Ke Khiladi season 15 promises bigger stunts, tougher challenges, and a lot of drama. Here's a look at the contestants expected to take part in the upcoming season.

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Khatron Ke Khiladi 15 contestants list (PC: Twitter)

Adventure, fear, and stunts are set to return to television screens as Khatron Ke Khiladi gears up for its fifteenth season. Hosted by Rohit Shetty, the stunt-based reality show has built a loyal fan base over the years because of its dangerous challenges and celebrity contestants. The excitement has only grown with the release of the latest Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 15promo, which offered a glimpse of contestants taking on high-risk stunts and pushing their limits.

Khatron Ke Khiladi season 15 has already generated significant buzz, with several well-known faces reportedly joining this season. While viewers are eager to find out who will conquer their fears and win this season, the line-up itself has become a major talking point ahead of the premiere.

Khatron Ke Khiladi 15 contestants list

Here’s the complete list of contestants reportedly participating in Khatron Ke Khiladi 15:

Gaurav Khanna

Winner of Bigg Boss 19 Gaurav Khanna is all set to enter the competition as one of the strongest contenders. Fans are excited to see how he handles high-pressure stunts.

Rubina Dilaik

A familiar face in reality television, Rubina Dilaik returns to test her limits once again. Her confidence and determination could make her a serious competitor this season.

Jasmin Bhasin

Jasmin Bhasin is making a return to the adventure-based show after previously participating. Her cheerful personality and fearless attitude are expected to add energy to the competition.

Karan Wahi

Actor and television host Karan Wahi is back to take on new challenges. Having prior experience with the format, he brings valuable knowledge to the game.

Rithvik Dhanjani

Known for his athletic personality and competitive spirit, Rithvik Dhanjani returns for this season. Many viewers consider him one of the strongest performers in the line-up.

Vishal Aditya Singh

Vishal Aditya Singh is no stranger to physically demanding reality shows. His fitness and mental strength could prove to be major advantages during the season.

Harsh Gujral

Popular comedian Harsh Gujral brings humour to an otherwise intense competition. Fans will be eager to see how he balances comedy with dangerous stunts.

Farrhana Bhatt

Reality television personality Farrhana Bhatt joins the show with a strong fan following. Her competitive nature could make her one of the surprise performers of the season.

Shagun Sharma

Television actress Shagun Sharma is set to face some of her biggest fears on the show. This will be a completely different challenge from her usual acting assignments.

Avinash Mishra

Avinash Mishra has impressed audiences with his fitness and screen presence. Many fans believe he has the potential to go deep into the competition. He was also a Bigg Boss 18 finalist.

Avika Gor

Best known for her television career, Avika Gor is stepping out of her comfort zone for the stunt-based reality series. Her participation has already created excitement among viewers.

Orry (Orhan Awatramani)

Social media sensation Orry is among the most talked-about contestants this season. His presence is expected to bring a fresh and entertaining dynamic to the show.

Ruhaanika Dhawan

Young actress Ruhaanika Dhawan joins the adventure-filled journey as one of the youngest participants. Fans are curious to see how she performs under pressure.

About Khatron Ke Khiladi 15

Khatron Ke Khiladi is India’s most popular stunt-based reality show, inspired by the international Fear Factor format. Hosted by filmmaker Rohit Shetty, the programme challenges celebrities to perform difficult and often dangerous tasks that test their physical and mental strength.

Khatron Ke Khiladi season 15 has been filmed in Cape Town, South Africa, as per the reports. The season is expected to premiere in late July 2026 on Colors TV and JioHotstar, although an official date is yet to be announced.