Khatron Ke Khiladi 15: Rohit Shetty responds to criticism over injury-prone tasks and on-set safety, says ‘The pressure is…’

The latest season of Khatron Ke Khiladi has sparked conversations after some contestants faced injuries during demanding stunts. Rohit Shetty has now shared his perspective on the challenges and pressure involved in the show.

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Rohit Shetty on risky stunts and contestant injuries (PC: Twitter)

Khatron Ke Khiladi 15 has faced questions over the intensity of some of its stunts after contestants suffered injuries during challenging tasks. With the backlash growing around the show’s pain-based challenges, host Rohit Shetty has now spoken about the safety measures followed on set. The filmmaker said safety remains the first priority while explaining why the stunts are designed to push contestants beyond their comfort zones. His comments come after tasks involving rubber bullets and hot wax drew attention from viewers and contestants. Shetty also explained how performing stunts on the reality show is different from action sequences made for films.

Rohit Shetty says safety remains the priority

Speaking about the concerns surrounding the current season, Rohit Shetty said the stunts are carefully planned and carried out with professional supervision. He also pointed out that he personally contributes to the design of the tasks based on his years of experience in action filmmaking.

Shetty said, “Safety has always been our first priority on KKK15. The stunts are designed to challenge contestants and test their limits. Every stunt is planned and executed under the supervision of experienced professionals with extensive safety measures.” He added, “Every stunt that the team designs for the show has my own inputs, drawn from my understanding of action that I have built over the years.”

Why Khatron Ke Khiladi stunts are different from film action

Rohit Shetty also drew a distinction between performing action for movies and facing a stunt on Khatron Ke Khiladi. According to him, film actors have rehearsals, choreography, technology and an entire team supporting an action sequence. On the reality show, contestants are not playing characters. They face the challenges as themselves which makes the fear and pressure more direct.

Shetty said, “Action in films and action in KKK15 are very different. In films, you have rehearsals, choreography, technology, and a whole team working around you. You are also playing a character. On Khatron, there is no character. It is you against the stunt. The fear is real, the pressure is real, and there is no hiding.” He further explained that the current season was designed to take that fear further both physically and mentally.

Why the show’s tasks sparked backlash?

Concerns about the stunts grew after Gaurav Khanna, Karan Wahi, Vishal Aditya Singh and Shagun Sharma took part in a task that left the contestants injured. The challenge was connected to the show’s elimination process and involved the contestants facing a demanding physical test.

Shagun was seen struggling with the pain during the task and became emotional. Fellow contestant Jasmin Bhasin supported her and urged her not to push herself beyond her limits if doing so could result in a serious injury.

Who all are competing in Khatron Ke Khiladi 15?

After the elimination of Avika Gor and Gaurav Khanna, the current season features Avinash Mishra, Farrhana Bhatt, Shagun Sharma, Orry, Harsh Gujral, Jasmin Bhasin, Rubina Dilaik, Karan Wahi, Rithvik Dhanjani, Ruhanika Dhawan and Vishal Aditya Singh. Khatron Ke Khiladi 15 airs on Saturdays and Sundays at 9 PM on Colors TV and is also available to stream on JioHotstar.