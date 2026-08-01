Khatron Ke Khiladi 15: Shagun Sharma accuses Gaurav Khanna of bullying her during the show: ‘Don’t do this…’

A candid revelation from Shagun Sharma about her time on Khatron Ke Khiladi 15 has sparked fresh discussions online. The actor recalled her interactions with Gaurav Khanna and shared why the experience left a lasting impression.

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Shagun Sharma makes bullying allegations against Gaurav Khanna (PC: Instagram)

Reality shows often test contestants beyond physical challenges, and Khatron Ke Khiladi 15 appears to have been no exception. While the upcoming season promises intense stunts and fierce competition, one contestant has now opened up about a difficult experience during filming. Television actress Shagun Sharma recently spoke about her time on the Rohit Shetty-hosted show and revealed that one co-contestant left a negative impression on her. During a candid conversation, the actress shared why she would not like to meet him again and reflected on how reality shows can sometimes bring out a different side of people.

Shagun Sharma recalls her experience on Khatron Ke Khiladi 15

During a conversation with Filmygyan, Shagun Sharma spoke openly about her experience on the stunt-based reality show. She claimed that fellow contestant and Bigg Boss 19 winner Gaurav Khanna frequently targeted her during tasks and admitted that he is one person she would prefer not to meet again.

Speaking about him, Shagun said, “I think Gaurav Khanna is one person I would not want to meet.” She further explained, “He bullied me a lot. For example, if five people performed a task and four of them aborted it, out of those four, he would pick on me the most. He would say, ‘She gives up’, ‘She is weak’, and ‘Don’t do this’. I think in reality space, you do become a different version of yourself. So I would not say that he is exactly the same in real life as he behaved there.”

While making the allegations, Shagun also acknowledged that reality shows often create situations where contestants behave differently than they might outside the competition.

Who is Shagun Sharma?

Shagun Sharma is a television actress who has established herself through several popular Hindi serials. Originally from Himachal Pradesh, she studied Mass Media before beginning her acting career in 2015.

She became known for playing Sonali in Ishk Par Zor Nahi, Titli in Sasural Genda Phool 2, Mohini in Harphoul Mohini and Kashvi in Yeh Hai Chahatein. She later portrayed Paridhi Virani in Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2. Her participation in Khatron Ke Khiladi 15 has introduced audiences to a different side of her personality as she takes on physically demanding challenges.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shagun Sharma (@shagun__sharma)

About Khatron Ke Khiladi 15

Hosted by filmmaker Rohit Shetty, the fifteenth season marks the return of the adventure reality show after a two-year gap. The latest edition has already completed filming in Cape Town, South Africa.

The makers have introduced a refreshed format featuring a combination of returning contestants and first-time participants. Along with Gaurav Khanna and Shagun Sharma, the contestant lineup includes Avinash Mishra, Farrhana Bhatt, Avika Gor, Orhan Awatramani (Orry), Harsh Gujral, Jasmin Bhasin, Rubina Dilaik, Karan Wahi, Rithvik Dhanjani and Vishal Aditya Singh.