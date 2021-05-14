Cape Town: After impressing fans with his singing and performance in Bigg Boss house, Rahul Vaidya has now become a vlogger. Rahul, who is currently in Cape Town to participate in action-stunt reality show Khantron Ke Khiladi, made his debut as a vlogger. He also promised that he will be putting in more vlogs during his Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 journey. Also Read - NCW Takes Cognizance of Shweta Tiwari's CCTV Footage Showing Abhinav Kohli 'Abusing' Her Son

Rahul shared his first vlog on Thursday and it is from the day when participants were all set to leave for South Africa. Rahul recorded this vlog while waiting to board the flight and presented fans what their favourite TV celebrities were doing at the airport. While Divyanka Tripathi was looking for a picture of herself and her husband Vivek Dahiya to surprise him with a post when he wakes up, Arjun Bijlani, Nikki Tamboli and Abhinav Shukla were found sleeping at the airport. Meanwhile, Shweta Tiwari was reading a book and Vishal Aditya Singh and Anushka Sen were discussing ‘languages’. Before Rahul could introduce other co-contestants in his vlog, an air hostess asks them to board the flight. Also Read - Nikki Tamboli Sprinkles Hotness in Sultry Blue Monokini, Will Set Your Screens Ablaze

What adds fun to Rahul’s vlog is undoubtedly his funny comments and GIFs. Also Read - After Shweta Tiwari's Shocking Video, Abhinav Kohli Shares His 'Truth' - Watch Video

Watch Rahul Vaidya’s vlog here:

Earlier, even Arjun Bijlani teased fans with a groupie and joked about ‘posing for the picture’ as the first stunt. The photos featured Arjun, Rahul Vaidya, Aastha Gill, Nikki Tamboli, and Sana Makbul with a big pink and yellow wall at the backdrop.

Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 is being shot in Cape Town with Rahul Vaidya, Divyanka Tripathi, Shweta Tiwari, Arjun Bijlani, Abhinav Shukla, Vishal Aditya Singh, Nikki Tamboli, Varun Sood, Anushka Sen, Sana Makbul, Aastha Gill and Maheck Chahal as contestants. The show is being hosted by Rohit Shetty.