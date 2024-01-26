Home

Khichdi 2 OTT Release Date Revealed: When And Where to Watch Hansa-Praful’s Hilarious Saga

'Khichdi 2: Mission Paanthukistan' is going to have its digital premiere next month. Here are all the details regarding its big OTT launch.

Khichdi 2 OTT Premiere details

Mumbai: Khichdi 2: Mission Paathukistan is all set for its big digital premiere. The film hit the screens in November last year and received good reviews. Directed by Aatish Kapadia, it featured the iconic star cast resuming their iconic characters in a new story of confusion, drama and lots of laughter. Two months after its theatrical release, Khichdi 2 will be released online.

When will Khichdi 2 be released online?

Khichdi 2 features Supriya Pathak essaying the role of Hansa Parekh and actor Rajeev Mehta playing Praful Parekh. Vandana Pathak, Anang Desai and JD Majethia play other important roles in the film. This is the sequel to the 2010 film which was the first time the Khichdi story was brought on the big screen and out of your TV boxes.

The second Khichdi film will be released online on February 9, Friday, this year. It is not related to what the makers tried to show in the first film. Except for the family dynamics and the peculiar traits of the characters, everything else is changed in the new story. Khichdi 2: Paanthukistan is set in a fictional country and features Rajeev in a double role – as Praful and as the king of the country. How that creates confusion and makes the Parekh family run to the land of ‘Paantukistan’ is what makes it all the more hilarious.

Where to watch Khichdi 2: Paanthukistan online?

Indians, especially those who are the ’90s kids, have a special place in their hearts reserved for the Khichdi team. They have created tons of memories while watching the show back in the early 2000s on their TV sets. This was the time when the internet wasn’t there and we were watching good shows with organic humour with our family members. Watching Khichdi 2 on a digital platform now is going to be a nostalgic moment for a whole generation.

The film will be out to premiere on ZEE5 this February. You can watch Khichdi 2: Paanthukistan in India running on the platform from February 9.

Earlier, while speaking to india.com exclusively, Supriya talked about being stereotyped as Hansa and how she actually enjoyed every bit of it. She told us that she never feared being stereotyped because she always tried to perform each character differently. The actor, who became a household name with her character Hansa, revealed what her husband, actor Pankaj Kapur, once told her. She said He has always asked her to believe in the fact that no two people can be the same. Supriya said it’s important to realise that as an actor, you can’t look at two characters in the same way and therefore, you will end up performing them differently.

Are you excited about the digital premiere of Khichdi 2?

