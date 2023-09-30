Khichdi 2 Teaser: Parekh Family’s ‘Mission Paanthukistan’ is a ‘Laughter Tsunami’

Home

Khichdi 2 Teaser: Parekh family's 'Mission Paanthukistan' is an action-packed crazy laugh riot as the perfect Diwali release.

Khichdi 2 Teaser: The wait is finally over for movie buffs as the sequel to Khichdi: The Movie is all set to release in Diwali 2023. Khichdi 2 – Mission Paanthukistan, is all set to light up the silver screen and with its laughter tsunami this festive season. After entertaining the audiences with the comedy-of-errors in its prequel and India’s longest running television show, Khichdi 2 brings an action-packed roller coaster ride for movie buffs. The teaser showcases Parekh family’s new project to accomplish an impossible mission.

WATCH KHICHDI 2 TEASER:

KHICHDI 2 – MISSION PAANTHUKISTAN IS ALL ABOUT WHOLESOME FAMILY ENTERTAINMENT

The teaser starts with a voiceover telling how Tiger and Pathaan are called in case of dangerous and unachievable operations. The camera then shifts to a man offering the Parekh family huge amount of money in return for a favour. After some initial arguments, the family accepts the offer in this dramatic laugh riot. Khichdi as a daily soap brand has also been about humour and excitement filled with family values and emotions. Written and directed by Aatish Kapadia and produced by Jamnadas Majethia (JD), Khichdi 2 – Mission Paanthukistan is an adventurous roller-coaster ride that explores new dimensions of the Parekh family’s dynamics. The adventure dramedy also stars Supriya Pathak Kapoor, Jamnadas Majethia (JD),Rajeev Mehta, Anang Desai, Vandana Pathak and Kirti Kulhari in crucial roles. Kirti also starred in Khichdi: The Movie. Diwali is the festival of lights where devotees worship Goddess Laxmi along with their family. Khichdi 2 also narrates the story of a family and is rooted in Indian tradition and culture. It will be the perfect time for cine-goers to enjoy the film with their families and friends.

Khichdi 2 – Mission Paanthukistan releasing on November 17th, 2023, is a Zee Studios worldwide release, presented by Hatsoff productions, a name synonymous with wholesome family entertainment.

For more updates on Khichdi 2 – Mission Paanthukistan, Supriya Pathak and Kirti Kulhari, check out this space at India.com.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram.

