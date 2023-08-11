Home

Khichdi 2 To Release In Cinemas On Diwali; Deets Inside

The forthcoming movie Khichdi 2 is the sequel to Khichdi: The Movie. The drama which was released 13 years ago became the first film in India to be based on a sitcom.

Khichdi 2 to get a Diwali release.

There is good news for all the Khichdi fans. The second installment of the popular film, Khichdi 2 will be reaching the cinema halls during Diwali this year. The Parekh family is gearing up to tickle our funny bones yet again. The movie will once again feature Supriya Pathak as Hansa, Rajeev Mehta as Praful, Anang Desai as Babuji, Vandana Pathak as Jayshree, Kirti Kulhari as Parminder, and Jamnadas Majethia as Himanshu. It might be interesting to know that Vandana Pathak was not a part of Khichdi: The Movie, however, she will once again be joining the fun Parekh family in the much-anticipated sequel.

Release date announcement video for Khichdi 2

The makers recently used social media to share a glimpse of the movie as a date announcement video. The clip includes all the key characters of the original sitcom. Additionally, Farah Khan, who was seen doing a special cameo in Khichdi: The Movie will also be a part of Khichdi 2.

The preview further shows the ever-beloved Hansa jokes, and Himanshu explains the meaning of NRI as MRI. Dropping the announcement clip on Twitter, the makers captioned the post, “Iss Diwali, Hasi ka Dhamaka Cinemagharo mein.”

All About Khichdi

Conceptualised and helmed by Aatish Kapadia, production banner Hatsoff Productions is backing the sequel. On this note, let us revisit the impeccable journey of the laughter ride.

Khichdi originated as a stage play that turned into a 98-episode show that aired on Star Plus in the early 2000s. It revolved around the adorable quirks of a Gujarati joint family living in Mumbai. Ever since the beginning, the characters of the show became a household name in the country.

The first season of Khichdi was followed by a 38-episode second season, titled Instant Khichdi, which aired on Star ONE back in 2005. Later came a 23-episode season three, called Khichdi Returns. The show was telecasted in 2018 on Star Plus.

For those who do not know, Khichdi is the only Indian sitcom to have evolved as a movie, a web series, and will now also get a movie sequel as well.

Now, it remains to be seen if Khichdi 2 manages to live up to the audience’s expectations.

