Khichdi 2 Trailer: Parekh Family Recreates Fun, Humour, Madness And Thrills With ‘Mission Paanthukistan’ – Watch

Khichdi 2 Trailer: Parekh family is back again with their adventure mission in the upcoming sequel to the comic caper.

Khichdi 2 Trailer: The Parekh family is all set to embark on a roller-coaster ride with the upcoming comic-caper Khichdi 2. The film is a sequel to the 2010 comedy which is an adaptation of popular television dramedy of the same title. Khichdi and its characters have a deep connection with the masses. Even today a lot of viral memes are based on the episodes from the Indian sitcom. The sequel to the comedy has been titled Khichdi 2: Mission Paanthukistan. Similar to the goofy title, the story showcased in the trailer is about an adventure mission undertaken by the Parekh family with many interesting twists.

WATCH KHICHDI 2 TRAILER:

KHICHDI 2 TRAILER HAS MANY SURPRISING CAMEOS

Khichdi 2 trailer showcases Praful (Rajeev Mehta) play an emperor in an epic film. His new look in the magnum opus includes a beard, moustache and a royal costume. The crazy comedy is shot in different locations including various landscapes – cities, beaches, snow-clad mountains, deserts, and caves. Kirti Kulhari, who has a special appearance in the film reprises her role of Parminder from Khichdi: The Movie (2010). Farah Khan is also shown playing an underworld don in the movie. In viral promo she asks, “Tum logon ko pata hai ye kitna dangerous mission hai (Do you know how challenging this mission is)?” The Parekh family replied and wrote, “Nahi (No).” Pratik Gandhi in his cameo, asks Praful, “Aapko kya lagta hai (What do you think)?” The latter responds and says, “Joota (Shoe).”

Khichdi 2 features Supriya Pathak Kapoor as Hansa, Vandana Pathak as Jayshree, Anang Desai as Babuji, Rajeev Mehta as Praful, and Jamnadas Majethia as Himanshu. Produced by Hats Off Productions and Zee Studios, Khichdi 2 is slated to release in cinemas on November 17.

