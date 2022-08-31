Khichdi Actor Punit Talreja Attacked With Iron Rods: Punit Talreja, who acted in popular daily soaps like Badi Door Se Aaye Hain (2014), Khichdi (2002) and Chandrakanta (2017) was rushed to a local hospital. The actor suffered severe injuries as he was attacked with iron rods by unknown assailants. According to multiple media sources, the incident took on Sunday night, August 28 at Ambernath township. Punit was returning home on his scooter after he bought medicines for his mother from a medical shop. The television actor was thrashed by two unidentified men on his way back home as per Mumbai police. A case has been registered against the perpetrators.

PUNIT TALREJA BEATEN UP BY UNIDENTIFIED MEN

As per eye-witnesses two unknown men came behind Punit on their scooter started honking. An official from Shivaji Nagar police station, Ambernath quoted from the actor’s complaint that the men abused him for not giving them way. They allegedly beat him up and hit him with iron rods and other weapons. Punit suffered grave injuries and fortunately, some passersby rushed him to a local hospital nearby. The Khichdi actor is currently undergoing treatment their. The official told that a case has already been registered against the accused who are yet to be arrested.

