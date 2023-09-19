Khloe Kardashian Faces Backlash For Promoting Contest Promising Expensive Gifts

Home

Khloe Kardashian Promotes Social Media Contest With Expensive Luxury Gifts; Fans Call It A ‘Scam’

As Khloe Kardashian announced her latest social media contest, netizens trolled her in the comment section, with some even questioning the legitimacy of the contest.

Khloe Kardashian's social media contest. (Image Credits: Instagram)

The Kardashians know exactly how to stay in the news. The third sister from the Kardashian clan, Khloe recently promoted a social media contest on her official Instagram handle. The media personality posted a video on the photo-sharing app in which she was seen speaking extremely highly of her brand partner. The diva was seen wearing a red halter top, a pair of ripped jeans, along a cross necklace as she stood in her massive closet filled with luxurious commodities such as Gucci bags, Louis Vuitton merchandise, Apple iMacs, and a Birkin bag, among other things.

What Is Khloe Kardashian’s Social Media Contest

Dropping the video on Instagram, Khloe Kardashian captioned the post, “GIVEAWA Birkin Bag, & all of the Luxury prizes seen here! 9 winners in total. Check the steps below to enter to win.” On this note, let us familiarise ourselves with the rules of the contest:

– First of all, the participants need to follow the Instagram account @highkeyclout

– Next, follow all the users followed by @highkeyclout

– After that, visit Khloe Kardashian’s Instagram page and tag a friend in the comment section of the post.

Netizens Trolle Khloe Kardashian

As Khloe Kardashian’s Instagram post was up, many users were eager to be a part of the contest, others started questioning its legitimacy. Some of the netizens took to the comment section saying that the reality show stars will not stand by her word. One of the Instagram users said, “No one will win tho”. Another one said, “I’ve seen these before? They never seem legit. Meanwhile, the third comment read, “SPAM!…YOU PEOPLE HAVEN’T LEARN NOTHING.”

However, this is not the first time the Kardashian family has shared a post like this. In September last year, Kim Kardashian and her sister Kourtney’s ex-Scott Disick were sued for $40 million after promoting similar prizes during another contest. These two promised fans items such as $130,000 cash price, a three-night stay in Beverly Hills, and first-class tickets to Los Angeles. Sources close to the company that organised the contests revealed to TMZ that there have been legitimate winners of the contest and that they even have the paperwork to prove it.

However, the plaintiffs alleged during the lawsuit that the competition was organised to sell the participant’s personal information to advertisers.

