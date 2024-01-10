Home

Entertainment

Kho Gaye Hum Kahan 2 Happening? All You Need to Know About Ananya Panday, Siddhant Chaturvedi And Adarsh Gourav’s Second Collaboration

Kho Gaye Hum Kahan 2 Happening? All You Need to Know About Ananya Panday, Siddhant Chaturvedi And Adarsh Gourav’s Second Collaboration

Kho Gaye Hum Kahan director Arjun Varain Singh clarifies whether Ananya Panday, Siddhant Chaturvedi And Adarsh Gourav's film will return for sequel.

Kho Gaye Hum Kahan 2 Happening? All You Need to Know About Ananya Panday, Siddhant Chaturvedi And Adarsh Gourav's Second Collaboration

Kho Gaye Hum Kahan: Ananya Panday, Siddhant Chaturvedi, and Adarsh Gourav’s Kho Gaye Hum Kahan was released on Netflix on December 26, 2023. The film received a lot of praise for its remarkable cast, intriguing plot, and director Arjun Varain Singh’s first-rate directing abilities. Kho Gaye Hum Kahan highlights the issue of the topic of urban loneliness. It may be something that residents of tiny communities may never even begin to understand. However, young adults are impacted by it, particularly those who live in cities. The amount of time spent together has significantly decreased as more individuals reside in metropolitan areas. People now feel lonely as a result of this. Is a sequel in the works given the resoundingly favorable reception from viewers?

Trending Now

Arjun Varain Singh shared his thoughts on the possibility of a movie sequel in an interview with The Indian Express, “I don’t know anything about doing a sequel. I don’t think it needs a sequel, to be very honest. But, you never know.”

You may like to read

Ananya Panday, Siddhant Chaturvedi, and Adarsh Gourav’s Bond

The director also spoke about the trio’s bond. Sid and Ananya became acquainted through Gehraiyaan. The new player in the game was Adarsh. He said, “Once I had all three of them signed, I called them over to my place and we hung out, from 9 pm till 4 am, just talking about each other’s lives, script, characters and setting it up. But the real transformation happened later. All three of them had to become really good friends in order for it to translate on screen. If they were not real friends, it might feel forced.”

He also said that Imaad, played by Siddhant Chaturvedi, was the first character in the script to take shape. Arjun was immediately captivated by Imaad’s plot and grasped the character’s development up to the big reveal. Ahana’s character changed after Imaad, was influenced by one of Arjun’s closest friends.

How Was Kho Gaye Hum Kahan Title Finalised?

Arjun Varain Singh also clarified the process by which the movie’s title was eventually chosen. Its working title, ‘Friends and Followers,’ lacked the necessary snappiness and memorability. It was also written in English. Since the announcement video had already been filmed, he was searching for a title that would fit the movie. He started noticing internet jokes about how Excel and Tiger Baby Films ingeniously blend song lyrics into their movie names around the same time that Jee Le Zaraa had just been announced. Motivated, he chose to investigate this possibility and assigned his DA to go over song lyrics. Following a shortlisting of many lines, Kho Gaye Hum Kahan was determined to be the most appropriate option. Arjun thought the title was appropriate and memorable for the movie.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Entertainment News on India.com.