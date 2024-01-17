Home

Kho Gaye Hum Kahan Success Bash: Ananya Panday, Siddhant Chaturvedi And Adarsh Gourav Reunite to Celebrate Their Film – See PICS

Ananya Panday, Adarsh Gourav and Siddhant Chaturvedi stepped out in Mumbai to celebrate the success of their Kho Gaye Hum Kahan. They were joined by the film's director and producers - See viral photos!

Kho Gaye Hum Kahan Success Bash: Arjun Varain Singh made his directorial debut with ‘Kho Gaye Hum Kahan.’ The story narrates the tale of three friends attempting to navigate friendship, love, and life in the age of social media. The creators threw a success party since the audience was responding well to the film starring Siddhant Chaturvedi, Ananya Panday, and Adarsh Gourav. The stylish trio of the movie arrived at a Mumbai restaurant on Tuesday. The movie’s producers, Zoya Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani were also clicked during the celebration. The entire cast and crew flashed their biggest smiles as they posed for the photographers.

Ananya wore a pinstriped minidress to celebrate Kho Gaye hum Kahan’s success among the entire cast and creators. Although pinstripes work well on pantsuits, they have been used to create a variety of different shapes.

The film’s producer, Farhan Akhtar, showed up at the gathering with his wife, Shibani Dandekar. Posing for the photographers, the duo flashed their million-dollar smile. The ‘Bhaag Milkha Bhaag’ actor dressed comfortably for the success bash, donning a bandana and a denim jacket over a pair of black jeans and a t-shirt. Shibani, on the other hand, seemed stunning with her hair pulled back in a long bodycon dress and a neat bun.

Deepika Padukone, who has collaborated with Ananya Panday and Siddhant Chaturvedi in Shakun Batra’s Gehraiyaan, congratulated the team of ‘Kho Gaye Hum Kahan‘ on her Instagram stories. She said “And another one….Congratulations Guys!” with a white heart emoji. She tagged the handles of the actors, director, and production house.

The film skillfully crafts an engaging narrative centring on Imaad, Ahana, and Neil. The storyline gracefully follows the relatable journey of these three close-knit friends as they traverse the intricacies of aspirations, relationships, and emotions. The directorial helm of the film rests in the capable hands of Arjun Varain Singh, who shares the writing credits with the accomplished duo of Zoya Akhtar and Reema Kagti.

