Kho Gaye Hum Kahan Twitter Review: Ananya, Adarsh and Siddhant are versatile and sought-after actors of this generation and they have proved with their work in this friendship drama. Check reactions here!

Kho Gaye Hum Kahan Twitter Review: On December 26th, Netflix released Kho Gaye Hum Kahan, a romantic drama featuring Ananya Panday, Siddhant Chaturvedi, and Adarsh Gourav. Directed by Arjun Varain Singh, the film has been garnering positive reviews for its performances across social media platforms. As opinions flood X (Twitter) regarding Kho Gaye Hum Kahan, fans and netizens have taken to the platform to voice their thoughts on the movie’s various aspects. Ananya, Adarsh and Siddhant are versatile and sought-after actors of this generation. They have time and again proven their acting with their kind of movies and their recently released film Kho Gaye Hum Kahan is a testament to the same.

Netizens Review Netflix’s new movie Kho Gaye Hum Kahan

A trade critic wrote, “”#KhoGayeHumKahan on Netflix is modern-day Dil Chahta hai that beautifully deals with friendships in this digital-age! A beautiful tale about solid friendships, adulting and life!”

One journalist wrote, “Siddhant’s aptitude for surefooted roles is well documented but it’s the vulnerability dripping off his doe eyes that colours Imaad in the most heartfelt shade of genuine.”

A senior film critic also wrote in his review, “Imaad is the standup comedian holding a dark corrosive secret in his heart. When it comes tumbling out at the , dare I say, climactic point(it isn’t really structured like a formal film) it is such a crushing moment in the goings-on that it feels more like a rite of passage than a manufactured end-game.”

Another critic wrote, “#KhoGayeHumKahanReview The performances are excellent. To draw a cricketing analogy @SiddyChats @ananyapandayy @_GouravAdarsh are super opening batters in this one, but there would be no #KhoGayeHumKahan without the middle order of @kalkikanmani #AnyaSingh #RohanGurbaxani 🙌 they are so supremely competent in such well written, well performed parts that it lifts the screenplay effortlessly. The film also looks good visually courtesy the combined efforts of #TanaySatam #SallyWhite The Yuletide spirit is in the air and if you wanna find some lightness in spirit and happiness via cinema this @NetflixIndia release is what I’d like you to watch. Ps: only after u hear #AdarshGourav s story here of how he was lost & found 😂🤣 this guy is a mighty storyteller bro!”

#KhoGayeHumKahan ⭐⭐⭐

is a good take on social media impacting our lives, people who are too much addicted to social Media they must watch. Well crafted story by #zoyaakhtar #reemakagti

Got surprised with seeing #AnanyaPanday‘s acting . Superb.#KhoGayeHumKahanReview must watch pic.twitter.com/Bzdtv31nIH — Harshada (@Kajal_sk27) December 26, 2023

#KhoGayeHumKahan is a good take on social media impacting our lives, could have been better with some more serious issues. While #SiddhantChaturvedi & #AdarshGourav are already proven actors, the surprise is #AnanyaPanday, she just looks so seasoned 🙌🏻..#KhoGayeHumKahanReview! pic.twitter.com/BX7P1ad7hz — Nidhi (@iNidhiKaur) December 26, 2023

Kho Gaye Hum Kahan is directed by Arjun Varain Singh, in his directorial debut. He wrote the film with Zoya Akhtar and Reema Kagti. The film has been produced by Ritesh Sidhwani, Akhtar, Kagti, and Farhan Akhtar under the banners of Excel Entertainment and Tiger Baby.

