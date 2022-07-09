Khuda Haafiz 2 box office collection: Vidyut Jammwal and Shivaleeka Oberoi starrer Khuda Haafiz Chapter 2 Agni Pariksha directed by Faruk Kabir earned around Rs. 1.50 – 1.60 cr nett on the first day at the box office, according to a Pinkvilla report. The film was a sequel to a much acclaimed 2020 film Khuda Haafiz, which was released directly on Disney+ Hotstar amid the pandemic. With the opening numbers the film is being compared to Aditya Roy Kapur’s action film, Rashtra Kavach Om which crashed at the Box-office last week when it hit the theatres.Also Read - Khuda Haafiz 2 Full HD Available For Free Download Online on Tamilrockers And Other Torrent Sites

Actions films struggling at box-office

This year, action films have had a difficult time attracting audiences to theatres, with several talked about and big stars' films such as Dhaakad and Heropanti 2 tanking at the box office.

JugJugg Jeeyo steady at box-office

Meanwhile, Varun Dhawan and Kiara Advani starrer romantic drama JugJugg Jeeyo that entered its third week at the box office, is still going strong in pulling audiences to the theatres.

The film managed to cross Rs 80 crores at the box-office and is expected to remain steady on Saturday & Sunday. The film stands as the fourth highest Indian grosser of the year as of now.

Thor roars at the box-office

On the other hand, Hollywood biggie Thor: Love And Thunder has opened to very good numbers. The film becomes fifth biggest Hollywood opener in India.



The superhero film made an impressive Rs 18 crore on its first day of release and is expected to perform exceedingly well over the weekend, after registering strong advance bookings.