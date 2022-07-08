Khuda Haafiz 2 leaked online in HD Quality: Khuda Haafiz Chapter 2: Agni Pariksha, starring Vidyut Jammwal and Shivaleeka Oberoi has hit the screens today, on July 8, 2022. The film, directed by Faruk Kabir, is an action entertainer which shows a married couple trying to deal with their past traumas when a new tragedy hits their lives. Nargis and Sameer adopt a girl child but their lives turn upside down when the girl gets kidnapped. The film is the sequel to the 2020 film Khuda Haafiz released on Disney+Hotstar during the pandemic and received good reviews from the audience and critics alike. The makers have received positive feedback from the audience after the first shows today. However, seems like there’s a hurdle in the smooth run of the film as it has been leaked online on Tamilrockers, Movierulz in HD quality on day one of its release.Also Read - Khuda Haafiz 2 Movie Review: Vidyut Jammwal's Action is Unbelievable in This Paisa Vasool Entertainer

Khuda Haafiz 2 is an emotional story where the director has imagined the life of the couple who went through extreme trauma after the woman gets duped and gets involved in the sex trafficking business. While talking about the movie with india.com, Vidyut and Shivaleeka revealed that this is a very special film to them because this shows the hardships of a couple who is shunned by society after suffering so much at the hands of fate. While they are trying to build a new life for themselves, they once again face something really traumatic. Also Read - Exclusive: Vidyut Jammwal on Nepotism And 'Struggling' For 10 Years in Bollywood: 'Maa-Baap Ka Industry Me Hone Ka Fayda...'

Meanwhile, other films and shows like Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, JugJugg Jeeyo, Stranger Things Season 4, Vikram, Aashram 3, Major, F3, Anek, Dhaakad, Heropanti 2, Runway 34, Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal, Acharya, and 83 among others have met the same fate as of Khuda Haafiz 2 after being leaked by the notorious websites like Tamilrockers. Also Read - Exclusive - Vidyut Jammwal Remembers Sidharth Shukla, Reveals How His Mom's Strength 'Changed My Life' - Watch Video

The government has several times taken several strict actions against these top piracy sites. But it seems they don’t bother. In the past but it has been found that the team behind the site appears with a new domain every time the existing Tamilrockers site is blocked. Whenever a site is banned, they take a new domain and run the pirated versions of the latest released movies. Tamilrockers is known to leak the films released in theatres.

(Disclaimer: India.com does not promote or support piracy of any kind. Piracy is a criminal offense under the Copyright Act of 1957. We further request you to refrain from participating in or encouraging piracy of any form.)