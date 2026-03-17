Khushbu Sundar defends Trisha Krishnan amid Vijay dating rumours: 'Happy at looking...'

The personal life of actor and Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) chief Vijay has once again become a topic of intense discussion online. The latest wave of speculation began after Vijay and actor Trisha Krishnan were seen attending a wedding reception together in Chennai, a public appearance that quickly caught the attention of fans and media alike. Their joint presence at the event sparked fresh rumours about a possible relationship between the two stars. The chatter grew even louder as the appearance came shortly after reports about Vijay’s ongoing divorce proceedings with his wife, Sangeeta Sornalingam, surfaced.

Amid the growing speculation and online debate, actor and politician Khushbu Sundar has now stepped forward to speak about the situation, expressing strong support for Trisha and criticising the culture of constant scrutiny surrounding celebrities’ personal lives.

Khushbu Sundar speaks in support of Trisha

During a conversation with DeKoder, Khushbu Sundar addressed the speculation surrounding Trisha’s name in the ongoing rumours. The actor-politician made it clear that she holds Trisha in high regard and believes she deserves respect rather than unnecessary scrutiny. Khushbu said, “Unfortunately, we are in a time where even if you sneeze, you want to blame it on someone else. What I know of both of them, with Trash [Trisha] being very, very close to me, she is one of the most dignified women I’ve ever met and the most gentle soul.”

Her remarks highlighted her admiration for Trisha’s personality and character, while also pointing out how quickly people jump to conclusions without knowing the full story.

Add India.com as a Preferred Source

Criticism of paparazzi culture and social media speculation

Khushbu also spoke about the growing culture of paparazzi coverage and social media commentary that often surrounds celebrities. She said, “I wouldn’t want to comment on paps who are going about following everywhere. This is the kind of system we have seen in Mumbai and not here. Unfortunately, it’s starting here.”

The actor further added that many people derive unnecessary satisfaction from discussing the personal lives of public figures. According to Khushbu, “Those who sit and comment are the people who are happy at looking into someone’s lives rather than looking at the problems they are having. They enjoy or get a sadistic pleasure in commenting on someone else. And 99.9 per cent of them are not known to us.” She concluded by saying that celebrities cannot be held responsible for what strangers say online and that responding to every rumour is simply a waste of time.

The wedding appearance that sparked fresh rumours

The current speculation surrounding Vijay and Trisha began on March 5 when the two attended the wedding reception of AGS producer Kalpathi Suresh’s son in Chennai.

At the event, Vijay and Trisha were seen walking together to the stage to greet the newly married couple. They also posed for photographs together and reportedly left the venue at around the same time, moments that quickly circulated across social media.

Their appearance together immediately triggered speculation about their relationship status.

Vijay’s divorce case with his wife, Sangeeta

The rumours surfaced soon after reports emerged that Vijay’s wife, Sangeeta Sornalingam, had filed for separation.

In the legal filing, Sangeeta reportedly sought an interim order allowing her to continue living in the couple’s matrimonial home on Casuarina Drive in Chennai until the case reaches its final resolution.

Vijay and Sangeeta got married in August 1999 and share two children, Jason Sanjay and Divya Shasha. Their wedding was conducted according to both Hindu and Christian traditions.

As discussions around Vijay’s personal life continue to circulate online, Khushbu’s statement has added a new dimension to the conversation, reminding people to approach such matters with greater sensitivity and respect.