Khushbu Sundar questions National Awards selection process after Dhanush’s Raayan win: ‘Why didn’t Odia film…’

Actor-politician Khushbu Sundar has questioned the National Film Awards selection process amid the debate over Dhanush's Raayan winning Best Tamil Film, sparking debate about jury decisions and award transparency.

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Khushbu Sundar questions National Awards selection process after Raayan's win (PC: Twitter)

The conversation around the 72nd National Film Awards refuses to end. Ever since Dhanush’s Raayan was announced as the winner of the Best Tamil Feature Film award at the 72nd National Film Awards, film lovers have been divided over the jury’s decision. While many have celebrated the recognition, others believe some of the year’s critically acclaimed Tamil films were stronger contenders. Now, actor-politician Khushbu Sundar has added a new perspective to the discussion. Instead of questioning the winners, she has spoken about the selection process itself, asking how the jury evaluates films across different languages and whether all regional industries receive equal consideration. Her remarks have once again sparked debate over the credibility and transparency of India’s most prestigious film honours.

Khushbu Sundar raises questions over National Awards selection process

In a recent interview with Behindwoods, Khushbu said she has long wondered about the criteria used to select National Award winners. According to the actor, her doubts are similar to those of many cinema lovers who often question how films are judged each year.

Sh asked, “Like others, I also have the doubt. Under what criteria are the National Awards being conferred? Under what criteria is a selection committee or jury constituted?” Khushbu clarified that her comments were not aimed at any particular film or filmmaker but were about understanding the process behind the awards.

Khushbu says regional films deserve equal recognition

Explaining her point, Khushbu questioned whether outstanding films from smaller regional industries receive the same attention as those from larger film industries.

She cited Odia cinema as an example, saying there may be films that are better than some award-winning titles but still go unnoticed. She further says, “If they’re awarding one film as the Best Film, there might have been an Odia film that is better than that. Why didn’t the Odia film win instead? When a Gujarati film is brilliant, why isn’t it given the Wholesome Entertainment award? Why does it always go to Hindi films and not regional films?”

At the same time, Khushbu made it clear that she was not accusing the jury of wrongdoing. She admitted that she sometimes wonders whether popular opinion or the success of certain films could influence perceptions. She added, “Sometimes, I think these jury members get carried away with a wave or the common mentality of what film was the biggest of the year. But I don’t think there are any grey areas when it comes to the selection committee.”

About Raayan

Raayan is a Tamil action thriller written, directed by, and starring Dhanush which released in 2024. Released as his milestone 50th lead film and second directorial venture. According to IMDb, the film revolves around, “A series of unfortunate events lead Raayan, a simple man to be dragged into the dreaded world of crime and manipulation.”

Raayan won Best Tamil Feature Film award at the 72nd National Film Awards announced in July 2026.