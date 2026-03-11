Home

Khushbu Sundar REACTS on Thalapathy Vijay and Trisha Krishnan affair rumours, They will see...

Khushbu Sundar REACTS on Thalapathy Vijay and Trisha Krishnan affair rumours, ‘They will see…’

Khushbu Sundar has shared her perspective on the buzz surrounding Vijay and Trisha Krishnan. Her comments come amid widespread discussion online, where fans and netizens continue to speculate about the nature of their bond.

Discussion around personal lives of Thalapathy Vijay and Trisha Krishnan intensified after both actors appeared together at wedding reception in Chennai. The event was organised for son of producer Kalpathi S. Suresh. Photos from function circulated widely on social media which triggered fresh speculation regarding alleged relationship between both stars.

Rumours gained more attention because reports earlier suggested Vijay’s wife, Sangeetha Sornalingam had filed for divorce after many years of marriage. Public discussion around actor personal life soon became major topic online.

Khushbu Sundar questions public curiosity

Amid growing debate actor and politician Khushbu Sundar shared her opinion regarding rumours. During interview she questioned why people were turning private matter into public controversy. According to her personal lives of celebrities should remain private unless situation directly affects public.

Khushbu said she did not understand why audiences were treating situation like major issue. She emphasised that individuals involved would handle their own lives without interference from outside voices.

Khushbu’s statement on Vijay and Trisha rumours

While addressing speculation Khushbu expressed clear view regarding ongoing gossip. She said, “I don’t understand what people have to do with this incident. It is their personal life. If their personal life affects people we can talk about it. Their personal life has nothing to do with people. Why are people making it a big deal They will see their own life. People are not affected in any way.” Her remarks quickly gained attention as fans debated privacy boundaries between celebrities and public curiosity.

Vijay response during TVK event

Amid controversy Vijay also spoke about recent issues during event organised by his political party Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam in Chennai during Women Day celebrations. Actor addressed supporters while asking them not to worry about personal matters being discussed in media.

He said problems surrounding him were not important enough for fans to feel stressed. Vijay urged supporters to focus attention on welfare of people instead of rumours surrounding his private life.

Check out viral video of Thalapathy Vijay

Thalapathy Vijay: Please don’t worry about the recent problems surrounding me. Those issues are not worth your time.. AVOLO WORTH ILLA . I will take care of them myself. What hurts me the most is seeing you feel sad or stressed because of my problems. Please don’t carry that… pic.twitter.com/dnezRxQdMG — KARTHIK DP (@dp_karthik) March 7, 2026

More about Thalapathy Vijay

Vijay married Sangeetha Sornalingam in August 1999. Couple share two children named Jason Sanjay and Divya Shasha. Reports of marital issues and alleged affair speculation have circulated online though Trisha Krishnan has not publicly responded to those claims so far.

