Khushbu Sundar shuts down trolls over daughter’s wedding post amid K Bhagyaraj’s death: ‘I have all the right to…’

Khushbu Sundar reacts strongly after being criticised for posting daughter Avantika's wedding photos amid K Bhagyaraj’s death.

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Khushbu Sundar (PC -Twitter)

Actor-politician Khushbu Sundar hit back at social media criticism after sharing moments from her daughter Avantika’s wedding celebrations, which took place just days before the passing of veteran filmmaker and actor K Bhagyaraj. The actor faced backlash online after posting a cheerful picture with husband Sundar C from the wedding festivities in Goa. Some users questioned whether it was appropriate to share celebratory pictures while the Tamil film industry was mourning Bhagyaraj’s death. One social media user commented, “Is this post really required now? When the state is mourning the loss of Bhagyaraj sir.”

Another comment read, “Not every grief belongs to us. Not every pain is ours to carry. Yet empathy is something we all owe each other. A couple who once stood together at your family wedding is no longer a couple. Your friend Poornima, who seemed to be living her happily ever after is now suddenly widowed. Is it really so hard to pause to truly feel, to mourn.. even if just for a day?”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kushboo Sundar (@khushsundar)

Khushbu Sundar responds to trolls

Sundar replied to the comment saying, “Why follow me then? Only to criticise? My daughter got married not even 48 hours before. And who knows Poornima better? You or me? If you find it difficult, stop following me. I am better off without people like you. I have all the right to be happy.”

Her reply quickly grabbed attention and sparked discussion online, with many users supporting her decision to celebrate an important family milestone while also paying respects to Bhagyaraj.

Why Khushbu Sundar’s post become controversial?

The criticism surfaced shortly after reports confirmed that K Bhagyaraj passed away following a cardiac arrest at the age of 73. As tributes poured in from actors, filmmakers and fans across the industry, videos from Avantika’s wedding also began circulating online. One clip showed Bhagyaraj attending the celebration and greeting actor Chiranjeevi warmly.

Because of the close timing between the wedding and Bhagyaraj’s death, some social media users questioned Khushbu’s decision to continue posting wedding content.

Khushbu Sundar paid tribute to Bhagyaraj

Despite the criticism, Khushbu remembered Bhagyaraj with an emotional message. Sharing his photograph, she wrote, “Rest in peace Sir. My funny moments with you will remain etched in my memory forever. I will miss you.”

Avantika Sundar’s star-studded wedding celebration

Khushbu and Sundar C’s elder daughter Avantika married Shravan Sreenivasan in Goa in a grand ceremony attended by several film personalities including Chiranjeevi, Nagarjuna Akkineni, Venkatesh, Anil Kapoor, Jackie Shroff, Trisha Krishnan and Amala Akkineni.

Meanwhile, K Bhagyaraj leaves behind a lasting legacy through decades of work as an actor, director, writer and filmmaker.

May his soul rest in peace.