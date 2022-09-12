Janhvi, Khushi Party With Ibrahim: Actor Janhvi Kapoor knows how to party and her latest pictures with sister Khushi Kapoor and Ibrahim Ali Khan are proof! Janhvi’s friend Orhan Awatramani shared pictures from the party in Mumbai, which are now going viral on social media. The Good Luck Jerry actor wore a purple bodycon dress for the party, and Khushi wore an off-the-shoulder black top with a brown leather skirt. The Kapoor sisters sure made heads turn! Ibrahim Alia Khan, on other hand, looked dapper in a navy blue shirt and jeans.Also Read - Janhvi Kapoor And Nysa Devgn Party Together With Friends in Mumbai - See Viral Pics

Orhan posted several pictures of himself having a good time with his friends on Instagram Stories. He shared pictures with Janhvi, Khushi and Ibrahim Ali Khan. In one of the pictures, Janhvi appeared in a photo beside Orhan and Khushi, the three of them flashed a smile at the camera.

Check Janhvi, Khushi & Ibrahim’s Viral Pics From The Party:

Recently, Ajay Devgn and Kajol's daughter Nysa Devgan was spotted partying in Mumbai with Khushi and Orhan. She was previously seen in Europe having a good time with Janhvi and their friends.

The star kids sure know how to party!