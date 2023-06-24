Home

Khushi Kapoor and AP Dhillon's dating speculations are breaking the internet after the singer released his new single 'True Stories'.

Khushi Kapoor-AP Dhillon Dating Speculations Break The Internet Due to This Reason

Khushi Kapoor-AP Dhillon Dating Speculations Break The Internet: Khushi Kapoor is currently basking high after the first look video of her upcoming Bollywood debut The Archies was unveiled. The actress portrays Betty Cooper’s Indianised version in the adaptation of the American comic series. Khushi is the younger sister of Janhvi Kapoor and the daughter of late actress Sridevi and film producer Boney Kapoor. She is also the cousin sister of Arjun Kapoor, Sonam Kapoor, Rhea Kapoor and Harshvardhan Kapoor. Apart from the praises for her glamorous look in The Archies, Khushi is also breaking the internet over her dating rumours with AP Dhillon.

KHUSHI KAPOOR-AP DHILLON DATING RUMOURS GO RIFE AFTER SINGER RELEASES HIS NEW SINGLE

Dhillon recently released his new single True Stories with Shinda Kahlon. The lyrics of the track say Jadon hasse tan lage tu Khushi Kapoor (when you laugh, you look like Khushi Kapoor). In no time gossip hungry fans, portals and tabloids came up with their theories and speculations. The rumoured couple have not yet responded to the reports, but there fans have gone bonkers about the duo dating each other.

CHECK OUT AP DHILLON’S LATEST SINGLE ‘TRUE STORIES’:

Khushi’s debut film The Archies is directed by Zoya Akhtar. Apart from her Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter Suhana Khan essays the role of Veronica Lodge. Amitabh Bachchan’s grandson and Shweta Bachchan Nanda’s son Agastya Nanda is playing Archie Andrews. The first look video of The Archies showcases a story set in 1964. The fun video is all about love, heartbreak and Rock N’ Roll. From 60s music and dance to dazzling costumes, the first look clip promises a youthful joyride. The entire team of The Archies jetted off to Sao Paulo for Netflix Tudum 2023 prior to the first look video launch.

Amritpal Singh Dhillon, known professionally as AP Dhillon, is an Indo-Canadian singer, rapper and record producer associated with Punjabi music.

