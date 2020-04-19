Janhvi Kapoor and sister Khushi Kapoor have been making the best use of their isolation time at home and have been entertaining fans with their cute photos as well as videos. Also Read - Entertainment News Today, April 18, 2020: Sridevi's Throwback Picture Featuring Janhvi Kapoor, Khushi Kapoor, Boney Kapoor is Perfect Family Portrait

In the latest, Janvhi Kapoor shared a photo of her posing with her dog on a magazine cover which in fact, has been clicked and edited by her sister Khushi at home amid the coronavirus lockdown. In the photo, we see Janhvi Kapoor posing with her cute pet in the photo and is looking stunning. Also Read - Janhvi Kapoor or Khushi, Who Will Marry First? Kapoor Sisters Reveal The Truth

Because of the pandemic, a nation-wide lockdown has been decalred by PM Narendra Modi and everyone has been asked to stay indoors. Other than Janhvi Kapoor, other actors such as Salman Khan, Deepika Padukone, Anushka Sharma, Sonam Kapoor, Shraddha Kapoor, among others also shared several photos and videos on social media to tell fans what are they doing in their self-quarantine period.

Janhvi Kapoor, who made her debut in the Indian film industry with Shashank Khaitan’s directorial venture Dhadak, was last seen in Netflix original film Ghost stories. She will be next seen in biopic film Gunjan Saxena. The film is being backed by Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions and is based on the inspiring life of Indian Air Force pilot Gunjan Saxena, who was the first Indian woman airforce pilot in combat who lost her life in the Kargil war. She will also be seen in Rajkummar Rao-starrer Roohi Afzana and Karan Johar’s Dostana 2.