Khushi Kapoor Finally Opens up on Wearing Mom Sridevi’s Gown to The Archies Screening: ‘Most Special…’ – Check Fans Reactions

Khushi Kapoor took the internet by surprise after she donned her mother's old Kaufman Franco dress for 'The Archies' screening - See heartfelt post!

Khushi Kapoor Finally Opens up on Wearing Mom Sridevi's Gown to The Archies Screening: 'Most Special...' - Check Fans Reactions

Khushi Kapoor, the younger daughter of Sridevi, is gearing up to make her cinematic debut with Zoya Akhtar’s ‘The Archies.’ She amazed the internet with her mesmerising appearance at the premiere on Tuesday night. Wondering how? Khushi wore the famous Kaufman Franco dress that Sridevi once wore to the 2013 IIFA Awards. She accessorized it with earrings and a necklace made of diamonds that belonged to Sridevi. While the later actor opted for eye makeup that accentuated her naturally curly hair, Khushi Kapoor chose a neat swept-back bun and modern, shimmery eye makeup. She dropped breathtaking photos of herself in that sparkly gown on her official Instagram handle. The caption on the post read, “The most special night with the most special pieces of you (sic).”

Khushi Kapoor’s Heartfelt Tribute to Mom Sridevi

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ᴋʜᴜsʜɪ ᴋᴀᴘᴏᴏʀ (@khushi05k)

Khushi Kapoor’s post went viral in no time as Sridevi’s fans dropped heartwarming messages. They swamped the comment section with hearts and heart-eye emojis. One of the users wrote, “This is how you pay tribute to your iconic mom! You carried her old pieces with grace and elegance last night (sic).” Another user wrote, “She looks AMAZEBALLS!! The cut, the fit, the colour, she’s the fashionista! One of her best looks & a vv sweet nod to her ICONIC & LEGENDARY Amma!!! (sic).” The third user wrote, “The legend is tough to touch but she did a good job i must say (sic).” The fourth user wrote, “First things first..she looks STUNNING…. second, caption has me bawling (sic).”

The Archies‘ premiere night was a star-studded affair. Celebrities that attended the VIP screening included the Bachchan-Nanda family as well as Shah Rukh Khan and his whole family. It was a packed house, including Katrina Kaif, Ranbir Kapoor, Ranveer Singh, Juhi Chawla, Karan Johar, Kajol and more.

The Archies, directed by Zoya Akhtar, is an Indian version of the well-known comic book of the same name. It’s a coming-of-age tale that will introduce the Riverdale teens to a new generation in India, produced by Tiger Baby and Graphic India. Netflix will begin streaming the movie on December 7. In the movie, Archie Andrews is portrayed by Agastya Nanda, Veronica Lodge by Suhana, Reggie Mantle by Vedang Raina, Betty Cooper by Khushi, Jughead Jones by Mihir Ahuja, Ethel Muggs by Dot, and Dilton Doiley by Yuvraj Menda.

