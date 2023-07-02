Home

Entertainment

Khushi Kapoor Stuns in Smoking Hot Bikini as She Flaunts Her Washboard Abs, Pics

Khushi Kapoor Stuns in Smoking Hot Bikini as She Flaunts Her Washboard Abs, Pics

Khushi Kapoor stunned in her bold bikini picture as she flaunts her washboard abs in recent photo dump. Pics

Khushi Kapoor Stuns in Smoking Hot Bikini as She Flaunts Her Washboard Abs, Pics

Khushi Kapoor Stuns in Smoking Hot Bikini: Khushi Kapoor is giving some major fitness goals to Gen Z and tough competition to elder sibling Janhvi Kapoor. Just like her sister, Khushi has also become a major fashion icon as she keeps slaying with her experimental style statements. The actress is all set to make her grand debut with The Archies, co-starring Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter Suhana Khan and Amitabh Bachchan’s grandson Agastya Nanda (Shweta Bachchan Nanda’s son). The film is the Indian adaptation of the American comic series of the same title. The The Archies actress recently posted her pictures on her Instagram handle which are setting the internet on fire.

CHECK OUT KHUSHI KAPOOR’S VIRAL PHOTOS:

You may like to read





KHUSHI KAPOOR STUNS IN SIZZLING BIKINI

In the series of photos Khushi can be seen in a bathrobe and also in her dressing room in another slide. In other two slides she also shared pics of her cute furry pet dogs. However, it is the thir slide that has left netizens gasping for breath. In the picture, Khushi looks happy and comfortable in her own skin as she smiles while getting clicked from her left profile. She is bringing the much-needed oomph factor and sensuality in scorching hot blue bikini top with plunging neckline and sexy tiny pink bottoms. Her colourful bikini set adds up to the glam quotient and sex appeal as she looks stunning and alluring. The The Archies actress flaunts her hot-toned abs and raised the bar in terms of health and fitness. She also looked stylish in a leather overcoat and black top as she took a mirror selfie with her digital camera. Manisha Malhotra commented, “💗💖💞.” While her fans and followers dropped heart, heart-shaped-eye and fire emojis.

Khushi is the daughter of film producer Boney Kapoor and late actress Sridevi. She portrays the Indianised version of Betty Cooper in Zoya Akhtar’s The Archies.

For more updates on Khushi Kapoor, check out this space at India.com.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Entertainment News on India.com.