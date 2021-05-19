Mumbai: Late actor Sridevi’s daughters Janhvi Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor never misses a chance to show the world that how much they love their beloved mother, who passed away in February 2018. Recently paparazzi spotted Sridevi’s younger daughter Khushi Kapoor on the streets of Mumbai and what caught their attention was her phone which had a wallpaper of Sridevi and baby Khushi. Also Read - Rupali Ganguly on Comparison of Anupama With Sridevi: I Feel Overwhelmed As I am Obsessed With Her

On Tuesday, Khushi Kapoor had gone for a walk in all black clothes and a pink mask. As she said hi to the paps, a glimpse of her phone’s lock screen was captured on the camera and a close-up picture gave a better look at the wallpaper. The wallpaper had baby Khushi sitting on Sridevi’s shoulders. It is the same pic that was shared by Khushi earlier on social media. Last year in August, she shared the photo on her Instagram account. Sharing the photo, Khushi wrote, “Miss you (sic).” Also Read - Janhvi Kapoor, Khushi Kapoor Share Rare Throwback Pictures With 'Mumma' Sridevi on Mother's Day

Have a look at the pictures here:

On Mother’s day, Khushi shared a bunch of photos of her late mother Sridevi. She captioned the post on Instagram, “Happy Mother’s Day to the best (sic).”

Sridevi became the female superstar after starring in superhit films. She breathed her last at the age of 54 on February 24, 2018.

Khushi’s elder sister Janhvi Kapoor will be next seen in the Hindi adaptation of the 2018 Tamil film Kolamavu Kokila. The film is renamed Good Luck Jerry and also stars Deepak Dobriyal, Mita Vashisht, Neeraj Sood and Sushant Singh in important roles. She also has Dostana 2 and Takht in her pipeline.