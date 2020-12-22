Neha Kakkar and Rohanpreet Singh’s latest music album Khyaal Rakhya Kar, which broke the internet over their pregnancy, is out. Khyaal Rakhya Kar is sung by Neha Kakkar, written by Babbu and music is given by Rajat Nagpal. The song is based on a couple who were dating since childhood, got married and were expecting a baby soon. Rohanpreet, who plays the role of Neha’s husband in the song, dies after a car hits him. Then the baby of the two look like his dad and then Neha cares him and be with him. The cute music album has garnered 460,556 views on YouTube. Also Read - Neha Kakkar Reveals Truth About Her Pregnancy, Shares New Photo in Baby Bump With Rohanpreet Singh

The song starts with: “Tu trump de warga hain Main obame wargi han Tenu kyun lagda hai main Kise drame wargi han Tu cheez pyari hai ehnu sambhaal rakhya kar Mera tu hi tu tan hain tu apna khyaal rakhya kar”. Also Read - Neha Kakkar Pregnant or Not? Rohanpreet Singh Shares Latest Pic of His Wife From Friend's Wedding And There's no Baby Bump!

Watch the song Khyaal Rakhya Kar:

Neha Kakkar’s photo with a baby bump was all over social media. The news of Neha’s pregnancy had spread like wildfire with people even taking to Twitter to share nasty memes and mocking the couple for embracing a pregnancy within two months of marriage. Some also dragged in cricketer Hardik Pandya for being a daddy six months after announcing engagement with Natasa Stankovic. Their friends and celebs flocked to the comments section to congratulate her and her husband Rohanpreet Singh. However, it was a promotional act for this song. Kakkar announced the song as the poster of her new music video titled Khyal Rakhya Kar which was also the caption on Rohanpreet’s post that led to the speculations around the couple’s pregnancy.