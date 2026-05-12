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Ki & Ka in real life! Abhinav Shukla turns stay-at-home father while Rubina Dilaik focuses on work

Ki & Ka in real life! Abhinav Shukla turns stay-at-home father while Rubina Dilaik focuses on work

Rubina Dilaik praised her husband, Abhinav Shukla, for prioritising family over ego by choosing to be a stay-at-home father. She shared that it takes immense strength for a man to set aside his ego and wholeheartedly support his partner’s dreams and career.

Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla (PC_ Instagram)

TV actress Rubina Dilaik recently opened up about husband, actor Abhinav Shukla‘s heartfelt decision to become a stay-at-home father while she continues to pursue her career and dreams. In an exclusive conversation with IANS, Rubina spoke candidly about how Abhinav’s choice reflects his strength, maturity, and unwavering support for her ambitions. Praising her husband for putting family above ego, Rubina shared, “It takes immense strength as a man to keep your ego aside and say, ‘I will stay at home, go live your dreams, and we will make sure our daughters are taken care of.’ It is a conscious decision because he knows how much I love my work, and for him, me finding that purpose has always been important.”

Rubina also spoke about breaking social stereotypes while raising their daughters. “We don’t live by society’s norms or what people expect from us. We want to pass on a different value system to our daughters. When people say a man has to behave in a certain way or a woman has to operate in a certain way, enough of that. We are fortunate enough to break those beliefs and shatter those ceilings.”

Calling it the true definition of strength, Rubina concluded, “It’s not easy to hold each other together, but that doesn’t give us an excuse not to practice it. I believe that is the true definition of a real man.”

Rubina who is a mother to her little twin babies, will be seen participating in the reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi, and traveling to South Africa for 40 days for the same. Meanwhile, Abhinav will be seen taking a break from professional commitments to look after their kids.

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Rubina Dilaik recalls director saying her face is negative

Dilaik opened up about motherhood, personal insecurities and the hurtful comments she faced during the early phase of her career. She spoke to Screen that one director had once made a harsh remark about her face and suggested she was only suited for negative roles. “One of the directors once told me, ‘Your face is so negative, you should do negative roles. I don’t think anybody will cast you in a positive role or as a protagonist’”, revealed the actress.

Also Read: Rubina Dilaik reveals getting only ‘bhabhi’ roles after becoming a mother

Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla got married in 2018 in Shimla and welcomed their twin daughters, Edhaa and Jeeva, on November 27, 2023.

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