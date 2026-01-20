Kiara Advani and Kartik Aaryan face backlash after flyer alleges cold behaviour on Jaipur–Mumbai flight: ‘Ganda Sa expression diya’

Bollywood actors Kiara Advani and Kartik Aaryan have landed in the middle of an online controversy after an Instagram user shared a video describing an unpleasant experience with the duo during a flight. The actors, who were in Jaipur to promote their film Satyaprem Ki Katha, were travelling back to Mumbai when the incident allegedly took place.

The video was posted by an Instagram user named Kartikey Tiwari, who claimed that he was travelling with his mother and brother on the same flight. According to him, the family had booked seats in business class. During boarding, his mother mistakenly sat on Kiara Advani’s seat, unaware that it was reserved for the actor.

What exactly happened on the flight?

Tiwari said that the confusion was quickly resolved when an air hostess informed his mother about the seating mix-up, after which she immediately shifted to her correct seat. However, he claimed that Kiara Advani reacted with a visibly “disgusted” expression after realising that a non-celebrity had briefly occupied her seat.

The Instagram user further spoke about Kartik Aaryan’s behaviour, describing him as “ajeeb sa”. He alleged that Kartik did not interact with the flight staff and was only conversing with Kiara in English throughout the journey. According to Tiwari, when the plane landed in Mumbai, an air hostess requested a photograph with the actors, but they declined, citing that they were running late, and walked away.

Add India.com as a Preferred Source

Watch the viral video here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kartikey Tiwari (@kartikeyt0307)

Why did Kiara’s reaction upset the flyer?

In the video, Tiwari openly expressed his disappointment with Kiara Advani’s reaction. He said, “That expression of Kiara Advani. Tum toh itni badi actress ho bhi nahi, ek baar Deepika, Alia karti toh main bhi samajhta. Woh expression mere dimag mein chhap gaya. Isliye mujhe celebrity worship culture samajh mein nahi aata (sic).” His statement quickly caught attention online and sparked a heated discussion around celebrity behaviour and entitlement.

How did social media react?

Netizens were quick to react, with several users criticising Kiara Advani for her alleged attitude. One comment read, “Expected wayyyy better from you (sic).” Another wrote, “Not every celebrity, but Kiara is actually rude (sic).” Some comments went a step further, questioning her status in the industry and accusing her of being mannerless.

At the same time, a few users pointed out that viral videos often show only one side of the story and urged people not to jump to conclusions based on a single account.

No response from the actors yet

So far, neither Kiara Advani nor Kartik Aaryan has responded to the claims made in the viral video. With opinions sharply divided, the incident has once again reignited the debate around celebrity privilege, public expectations, and how stars are judged for brief moments caught outside the spotlight.