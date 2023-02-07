Home

Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra Wedding: After Haldi Video Gets Leaked, Security Guards Cover Phones of Guests

Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra Wedding: Security guards have covered mobile phones on the front and back so that no one clicks pictures and makes videos.

Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra Wedding: Ahead of Bollywood couple Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra’s wedding today, strict security has been arranged at the entrance of the Suryagarh Palace. Before the wedding, a haldi ceremony took place at the palace and a video from the venue has been doing the rounds on social media where the venue can be seen decorated with yellow tents.



Now, a video has been shared by paparazzi Viral Bhayani that shows security guards at Suryagarh Palace, covering mobile phones on the front and back so that no one clicks pictures and makes videos. The purpose is to prevent them from taking any pictures of the wedding functions. Sharing the video, a paparazzo shared, “#kiaraadvani #sidharthmalhotra Security ke liye lagega sab ke mobile per yah cover 🧐🧐📷”

A separate team of 15 to 20 security guards from Mumbai reached Jaisalmer on Saturday. And 25 to 30 additional guards are also engaged for Isha Ambani’s protection.

