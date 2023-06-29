Home

Sidharth’s adorable bonding with in-laws turns showstopper at Satyaprem Ki Katha screening

A day before the release of Satyaprem Ki Katha, a grand star-studded screening was held in Mumbai. Lead actress Kiara Advani attended the screening with her loving husband Sidharth Malhotra and beloved parents. Sidharth’s bonding with his in-laws was the showstopper.

Bollywood lovebirds Kiara Advani and Siddharth Malhotra tied the knot in February 2023. (Credits: Instagram)

Kiara Advani and Kartik Aaryan starrer Satyaprem Ki Katha, released on June 29, is all set to fire up the silver screens. Like always, the makers and star cast of the film hosted a star-studded grand premiere ahead of the film’s release last night in Mumbai. The songs of the film have received a good response and all eyes are now on the movie. Talking about the film screening, lead actors’ family members, former Miss World Manushi Chillar and other celebs including Tiger Shroff, Pooja Hegde, Mrunal Thakur graced the event. What stole the show was the bond that Kiara’s husband dearest, Sidharth Malhotra was seen sharing with his mother-in-law and father-in-law.

Star-studded screening

Bollywood lovebirds Kiara Advani and Siddharth Malhotra never fail to mesmerise fans with their impeccable chemistry. The duo always ante up major couple goals with their lovely bonding. The couple tied the knot on February 7 this year at Suryagarh Palace in Jaisalmer, Rajasthan.

Keeping up their charm, Kiara reached the Satyaprem Ki Katha screening with her loving husband, Sidharth and beloved parents. The diva oozed oomph in a breathtakingly gorgeous off-white ethnic look for the occasion. She was seen clad in a floral embroidered Anarkali kurta with a plunging neckline. Kiara completed her graceful outfit with matching palazzo pants and a net dupatta. The actor rounded off the look with minimal makeup, a bindi, and a pair of jhumkas. Sidharth, on the other hand, looked dapper in a white round-neck tee, complementing it with a denim shirt, and blue distressed denim jeans.

Leaving no stone unturned, Kiara’s parents also made heads turn at the star-studded screening. The actress’ mother donned a colourful top with black flared pants. She wore black heels and carried a handbag to complete her look. Alongside, Kiara’s father looked uber-cool in his all-black casual attire.

Meanwhile, Kartik Aaryan, the lead actor of Satyaprem Ki Katha, slipped into a black button-down casual shirt. He completed his look with a pair of dark blue denim jeans. Kartik styled his casual-chic look with black shoes and a messy hairdo for the grand screening event. Kartik’s mom Dr Mala Tiwari also exuded charm in an ethnic purple suit.

Apart from the lead actors, Shikha Talsania, who played Kartik’s sister, was captured in a black thigh-high slit gown. Tiger Shroff arrived in style in an olive tee and a pair of black denim pants. He completed his look with black shoes and statement sunglasses.

Talking about Pooja Hegde and Mrunal Thakur, Pooja looked gorgeous in a blue dress with a sling bag and minimal make-up while Mrunal made heads turn in a black dress with a statement necklace.

Satyaprem ki Katha: About the film

Helmed by Sameer Vidwans, and produced by Sajid Nadiadwala, Shareen Mantri Kedia, and Kishor Arora, Satyaprem ki Katha revolves around the love story of Satyaprem Aggarwal played by Kartik and Kiara as Katha Kapadia. The Sameer Vidhwans directorial also stars Rajpal Yadav, Gajraj Rao, Supriya Pathak, Anuradha Patel, and Shikha Talsania.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Entertainment News on India.com.