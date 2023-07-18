Home

Entertainment

Kiara Advani Breaks Silence on Being Trolled After Marriage With Sidharth Malhotra

Kiara Advani Breaks Silence on Being Trolled After Marriage With Sidharth Malhotra

Kiara Advani recently broke silence on being trolled after getting married to Sidharth Malhotra.

Kiara Advani Breaks Silence on Being Trolled After Marriage With Sidharth Malhotra

Kiara Advani Speaks About Being Trolled Post Her Marriage: Kiara Advani is currently basking high on the success of Satyaprem Ki Katha. Her performance in the love story about a socially relevant issue has been hailed by audiences and critics. The film also marks her second blockbuster with Kartik Aaryan after Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, making them the most bankable on-screen pairs. Kartik and Kiara’s romantic chemistry in the Sameer Vidwans directorial has also been appreciated by movie buffs. The actress recently opened up about being trolled on her marriage with Sidharth Malhotra and how all the social media negativity affected her.

Trending Now

KIARA ADVANI REVEALS HOW TROLLING POST HER WEDDING AFFECTED HER

In an interaction with Film Companion, Kiara was quizzed if her husband Sidharth Malhotra ever asked her to refrain from posting their marriage photos online. She told, “He didn’t want us to post some of the wedding stuff that we posted, that video. There was a lot of debate about it. ” The Satyaprem Ki Katha actress revealed that it was Manish Malhotra who strongly insisted the duo to post their wedding pics on social media. Kiara recalled the social media trolling post her wedding and said, “For the first time, I felt a sense of overbearing, overpowering me with social media during the time when Satyaprem Ki Katha was coming out. Because I was just married…. I felt like there was very weird negativity going on about certain scenes ‘Oh isne yeh kiu kia hai, woh kiu kia hai (why she is doing it now that she is married).’ Maybe it was to do with ‘Oh now she is married’ all of that. I just felt like ‘Wait! What just happened here? This is all too new for me because, on one hand, people troll you for very ridiculous things, but now people were trolling you because you are a married actor, and people expect you to say or do certain things. That got to me slightly. I was not able to brush it off. It was really affecting me.”

You may like to read

KIARA ADVANI OPENS UP ON SIDHARTH MALHOTRA’S WORDS OF WISDOM

The actress later spoke about how Sidharth has been supportive of her amid social media negativity. Kiara pointed out, “There was a little bit of negativity that really got to me and I didn’t even discuss it with my husband. I was like I don’t want to talk about it because the minute I talk about it then I am going deeper into it so let’s not. He had also seen it on his own and did not bring it on because he didn’t want to make a big deal of it. He was the one who explained it to me. He said ‘Look there will always be these negative trollers…but if you’re gonna give so much importance to this, be sitting at home and crying and behaving like s**t has hit the roof right now. What’s wrong with you? You don’t know them. They don’t know you. These could be like certain fans who did not like we got married. Just let it be. Why are you getting into it?’ I realised if he is so mature about it, why am I sitting and feeling all of these things? Thank God I have somebody who’s got wisdom, maturity and experience in this matter to tell me don’t give attention to this stuff.”

Kiara will next be seen in Ram Charan starrer PAN India actioner RC15.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Entertainment News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES