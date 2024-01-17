Home

Kiara Advani Channels her Inner Karan Johar as She Playfully Roasts KJo, Adds a Unique Twist to ‘Kuch Kuch Hota Hai’ Dialogue

In a recent ad, Shershaah actress Kiara Advani channelised her inner Karan Johar. The ad has been doing rounds on the internet.

Kiara Advani channelizes inner Karan Johar in this new add

Kiara Advani channelled her inner Karan Johar via a new ad. And now, the ad has taken the internet by storm, leaving netizens split. Kiara featured with Karan Johar for promoting an eyewear brand. The more than one-minute ad begins with Karan offering Kiara a pair of glasses he usually wears. As soon as Kiara wears the glasses, she immediately transforms into Karan.

Further, Kiara can be seen asking ‘How’s my pout?’ to which a bit of regret appeared on Karan’s face. The actress then poked fun at his habit of asking people about their relationship, asking ‘Are you dating’? Kiara can be seen moving towards a senior couple and mannequins. Later, making the ad more hilarious, the actress asks a couple of flowers, “Are you guys pollinating?” leaving Karan speechless. Kiara also trolled his habit of ‘toodles.’

However, what caught netizens’ attention was the last few seconds of the ad when it came to an end. Lastly, Karan can be seen asking, “Tussi jaa rahe ho?” which, for the unversed, are some of the lines from KJo’s movie Kuch Kuch Hota Hai. The actress replied, “Tussi jao,” giving the video a fitting ending.

Take a look at the video here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by KIARA (@kiaraaliaadvani)

As soon as the ad went online, it caught netizens’ attention, and several comments started pouring in. While one fan wrote, “Best Mimic of Kjo,” another said, “Who wrote the script for this ad? It’s so creative and good. Claps for the writing team!!!” A fan also wrote, “Great..hilarious is do you guys pollinating.”

Kiara and Karan’s fun banter was also observed at KJO’s chat show Koffee with Karan season 08. The actress appeared with actor Vicky Kaushal, and the actress did not shy away from poking fun at Karan’s age. The banter was one of the highlights of the show.

Meanwhile, talking about Kiara’s work front, the actress has worked on a few projects together, including Lust Stories. Other films that Karan has directed featuring Kiara Advani were Good Newwz and Jugjugg Jeeyo, among others

