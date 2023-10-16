Home

Kiara Advani Flaunts Toned Abs, Hot Curves And Hair Bangs For Magazine Cover, Fans Say ‘Sid is Lucky’

Kiara Advani sets the temperature soaring in a sexy and stylish green bralette skirt by Gaurav Gupta. Don't miss her hotness in the viral video.

Actor Kiara Advani has set the internet on fire on Monday with her gorgeous transformation for a magazine cover. Kiara is an amazing actor we all know, but she is also a fashion queen. Her looks vary from one outfit to another. After making heads turn with her ramp walk at Lakme Fashion Week last week, Kiara was seen cooling off the heat with her new look for a magazine cover. On Monday, Kiara Advani looked sizzling hot in a Gaurav Gupta ensemble that included a bralette and a long skirt. While sharing the look, the actor captioned an emoji of a mermaid.

Kiara Advani has set the summer sun ablaze with her sexy magazine cover for Femina India’s October issue. Following her stunning appearance at LFW 2023, she is once again seen oozing oomph in her glamorous avatar on the latest cover. One of the fittest actresses in Bollywood, Kiara has flaunted her toned belly on the cover, giving us some major fitness goals.

Kiara Advani’s hair bangs looked gorgeous. She posed sensuously for the camera to make the look so perfect. The actor channeled her inner mermaid in a BTS video of the shoot. She wore a green outfit by ace designer Gaurav Gupta and was styled by Mohit Rai and the makeup was done by Mehak Oberoi.

Here’s the sexy video of Kiara Advani from the magazine shoot:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by KIARA (@kiaraaliaadvani)

Fans were quick to share their comments on Kiara Advani’s post. One of the users wrote, “Dead”. One of the fans compared her with Isha Deol. She wrote, “Isha deol from 2000’s aayein”. Another user said, “Sidharth Malhotra is lucky!”

Meanwhile, Kiara Advani was recently seen in Satyaprem Ki Katha along with Kartik Aaryan. She will next be seen in Game Changer alongside Telugu superstar, Ram Charan.

